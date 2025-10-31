Theater Notes November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Valentine Variety Series 2025–26: The Capitol Fools

Capitol Fools take the Valentine Theatre stage Saturday, November 1 at 8 pm (doors at 7) to deliver sharp, nonpartisan satire that skewers both sides of the aisle. Successors to the legendary Capitol Steps, this troupe continues the tradition of timely sketch comedy, offering audiences a chance to laugh at the absurdities of today’s political climate. Quick wit and clever parody provides much-needed comic relief and perspective on a world of nonstop headlines. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams Street. $58–$88. 419-242-2787. valentinetheatre.com

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical

Celebrate the life and music of a legend with Tina on Sunday, November 30, 7:30 pm at the Valentine Theatre (410 Adams St.) This electrifying musical traces Tina’s journey from her early days as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her rise as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Audiences will be swept up in a powerful blend of biography, drama and music, honoring an iconic figure in music history. $77–$127. valentinetheatre.com/events

UT stages Every Christmas Story

UToledo’s Department of Theatre and Film presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!), a hilarious holiday romp at the Center for Performing Arts in Toledo. Instead of performing a single classic, three actors tackle every Christmas story ever told, along with traditions, icons, pop culture references and a variety of carols. November 13–16 and November 20–23, at 7:30 pm and 2 pm. This production promises laughter, cheer and holiday spirit for the whole family. utoledo.tix.com

The Stranahan Unveils New Name and Upgrades

The Stranahan Theater Trust has rebranded Toledo’s iconic venue as The Stranahan, introducing a sleek new logo and major facility upgrades. Renovations include the new TS Lounge, updated interiors and exteriors and a refreshed Great Hall. Operated by Legends Global, the 2,400-seat venue hosts nearly 200 events annually. The 2025–26 season features Romeo and Juliet, The Great Gatsby, Jo Koy, Walker Hayes and more. stranahantheater.com

BGSU Arts Unveils Fall 2025 Season

BGSU’s Fall 2025 arts lineup features the acclaimed Pilobolus dance quartet, the Grammy-nominated Lorelei Ensemble and the high-energy musical Head Over Heels—set to the hits of The Go-Go’s and inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s The Arcadia. Events take place in Kobacker Hall and the Donnell Theatre. Free. bgsu.edu/the-arts/tickets