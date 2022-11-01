Theater Notes November 2022

“It’s aliiiiiiive!”

From the zany mind of living legend Mel Brooks comes the stage musical of “Young Frankenstein” (remember, it’s pronounced ‘Frawnk-en-shteen’). Frederick Frankenstein inherits his late grandfather’s estate in Transylvania and steps into Grandpa’s mad scientist shoes, creating a monster more hilarious than horrific. Presented by Oregon Community Theater, “Young Frankenstein” runs from Oct. 28 – 30 and Nov. 4 – 5. All shows at 7:30 p.m with a 3 p.m. matinee performance scheduled for Oct. 30. Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Avenue, Oregon. $18 (advance), $20 (at the door). Oregoncommunitytheatre.org.

Blood feast

Warning: You will get wet — possibly soaked — with fake blood at “Evil Dead: The Musical” If you can stomach it, a fun, gory, good time awaits. Based on film director Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” trilogy (“Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2,” “Army of Darkness”) this stage musical falls somewhere between an Insane Clown Posse concert and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Be there for all the fun. Presented at the Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd., on Friday, Nov. 4 – Sunday, Nov. 6. 8 p.m. on Friday/Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $12.50 – $25. 419-244-2787.

Mystery and a meal

Something mysterious is going down at The Spaghetti Warehouse. Join New York socialite Evelyn Welsh and her husband at their dinner party as the glamorous couple, who own the Hope Diamond, serve up an evening of intrigue and great cuisine. Part dinner theater, part audience participation, “The Curse of the Hope Diamond” comes with a three-course dinner and plenty of suspense. Tickets are $60 and include the meal, soft drinks and gratuity. Cash bar opens at 6, the fun starts at 6:30. “The Curse of the Hope Diamond” runs Saturday, Oct. 29; Friday, Nov. 11; Saturday, Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Spaghetti Warehouse, 42 S. Superior St. Tickets are available at 1-888-673-7789 or at eventbrite.com.

Perfect timing

Playwright David Ives is world renowned for his surreal, absurd comedies. “All In the Timing” is a series of Ives’ works, about monkeys performing “Hamlet,” a musician’s existential crisis and other bizarre happenings. “All In the Timing” will be performed at Owens Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 30335 Oregon Road, from Nov. 10-13. All showtimes at 7:30 p.m. except for the 13th, which is a 3 p.m. matinee. $12 general admission, $8 students, staff, alumni. 567-661-7081. owens.edu

Flapper factor

As the Roaring ‘20s come to an end, life in a Berlin nightclub is rapidly changing with the rise of the Third Reich. Both hilarious and sobering, “Cabaret” is a stage classic, featuring musical numbers “Willkommen,” “Cabaret,” “Don’t Tell Mama” and “Two Ladies.” Presented by the Village Players at 2740 Upton Ave. from Thursday, Nov. 17 – Sunday, Nov. 20. 7 p.m. on Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $25, $20 (seniors). 419-472-6817. thevillageplayers.org