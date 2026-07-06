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Theater Notes July 2026

By TCP Staff

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’night, Mother – A Powerful Staged Reading at The Village Players

A moving and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama takes the stage at The Village Players. Set in a modest home, ’night, Mother follows an intense and intimate conversation between a mother and her daughter as long-buried struggles rise to the surface, exploring isolation, control and the weight of personal choice. Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 12 at 2pm. The Village Players, 2740 Upton Avenue. thevillageplayers.org

Jagged Little Pill – at the Collingwood Arts Center

Stone Productions and the Collingwood Arts Center present Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed musical inspired by the iconic music of Alanis Morissette. This Tony Award-winning production explores family, identity, addiction, mental health and healing through a contemporary story that resonates with audiences of all ages for an emotional and thought-provoking theatrical experience. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday,
August 1 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 2 at 3pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Boulevard. stone10thseason.eventbrite.com

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

’night, Mother – A Powerful Staged Reading at The Village Players

A moving and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama takes the stage at The Village Players. Set in a modest home, ’night, Mother follows an intense and intimate conversation between a mother and her daughter as long-buried struggles rise to the surface, exploring isolation, control and the weight of personal choice. Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 12 at 2pm. The Village Players, 2740 Upton Avenue. thevillageplayers.org

Jagged Little Pill – at the Collingwood Arts Center

Stone Productions and the Collingwood Arts Center present Jagged Little Pill, the acclaimed musical inspired by the iconic music of Alanis Morissette. This Tony Award-winning production explores family, identity, addiction, mental health and healing through a contemporary story that resonates with audiences of all ages for an emotional and thought-provoking theatrical experience. Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday,
August 1 at 7:30pm and Sunday, August 2 at 3pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Boulevard. stone10thseason.eventbrite.com

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