Theater Notes January 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Axel, What Did You Do? — A Theatrical Mystery Unfolds

Prepare for an evening of suspense, intrigue and unexpected twists. Details are still under wraps, but audiences can expect a captivating performance that keeps you guessing from start to finish at the Historic Ohio Theatre. Friday, January 16, 7:00 pm; Saturday, January 17, 7 pm; Sunday, January 18, 2 pm. 3112 Lagrange St. ctwtoledo.ludus.com

Handel, Bach & Stravinsky — A Baroque to Modern Musical Journey

Experience centuries of music in one sparkling evening of charm and contrast. The Toledo Symphony presents an enchanting program featuring Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 6, Handel’s Suite from Water Music, Pergolesi’s Overture to La Salustia and Stravinsky’s Pulcinella, offering warmth, intimacy and sparkling energy that will delight audiences of all ages. Friday, January 16, 8 pm; Saturday, January 17, 8:00 pm. The Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St. valentinetheatre.com

SHUCKED — A Hilarious Corn-Fueled Musical Comedy

Critically acclaimed and described by The Wall Street Journal as “flat out hilarious,” SHUCKED serves up laughs, catchy tunes and irresistible charm. With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), music by Grammy winners Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally and direction by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this musical is equal parts comedy, music and heart. Tuesday, January 20, 7:30 pm; Wednesday, January

21,7:30 pm; Thursday, January 22, 7:30 pm; Friday, January 23, 7:30 pm; Saturday, January 24, 2 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday, January 25, 1 pm and 6:30 pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com