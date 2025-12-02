Theater Notes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Urinetown the Musical – A Hilarious Tale of Greed, Corruption, and… Toilets

Bold, witty, and outrageously funny, Urinetown the Musical turns social satire into pure entertainment. When a water shortage forces citizens to pay for “The Privilege to Pee,” young hero Bobby Strong leads a rebellion against corporate greed and government control. Packed with clever humor, catchy songs, and sharp political commentary, this Tony

Award-winning hit proves that sometimes laughter is the best form of protest. 7-9pm Friday, December 12; Saturday, December 13; and 2-4pm Sunday, December 14, 2025. The Historic Ohio Theatre, 3112 Lagrange Street. Tickets online or at the door. ctwtoledo.ludus.com.

A Christmas Carol – A Holiday Classic for the Whole Family

Celebrate the season with The Toledo Rep’s festive rendition of A Christmas Carol. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit, and the three spirits as they guide the miserly Scrooge through Christmases past, present and future. Brimming with joyful songs, heartwarming moments and holiday cheer, this timeless tale of redemption and generosity is Toledo’s perfect community holiday tradition. Friday, December 5, Saturday, December 6, and Sunday, December 7, 2025. Notre Dame Academy, 555 N. Superior Street. 419-243-9277. toledorep.org.

The Nutcracker – Toledo Ballet’s Holiday Tradition

Toledo Ballet brings holiday magic to life with its celebrated production of The Nutcracker, the longest-running annual staging in North America. Follow Clara on her enchanting journey from Christmas Eve to the Land of the Sweets, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score and featuring stunning choreography. With live accompaniment by the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, this timeless performance blends childhood wonder, dazzling dancing and festive spirit for the whole family. 10:30am & 7pm Friday, December 12; 2pm Saturday, December 13; 2pm Sunday, December 14, 2025. Stranahan Theater 4645 Heatherdowns 419-246-8000. liveartstoledo.com

