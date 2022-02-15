The Magnificent Baron Munchausen performed at BGSU

Bowling Green State University will be performing “The Magnificent Baron Munchausen: His Travels, Triumphs and Tribulations” as part of their 2021-2022 Mainstage Season.

The play follows Baron Munchausen, an explorer, aeronaut and horseman, as he travels to unknown depths and triumphs over victory and love. The play is adapted and directed by Professor Bradford Clark. Clark also serves as the production designer for costume concepts, renderings, set design, scenic painting, puppet design and construction. Steve Boone will direct the lighting design and Seung-A Lee will be the costumer and fabricator.

The show will be performed in the Eva Marie Saint Theater at the Wolfe Center of the Arts. Showings are available February 17th-20th and February 24th-26th at 8:00pm, and February 19th-20th and February 26th at 2:00pm. Tickets are available now for purchase in advance. Tickets will be offered at the door one hour before the event begins.

BGSU requests that attendees remain masked inside all facilities, regardless of vaccination status. For accessibility options, please contact the BGSU Accessibility Services at 419-372-8495 prior to the event.

For more information, visit the Wolfe Center for the Arts website.

Bowling Green State University

Wolfe Center for theArts

1300 Ridge St, Bowling Green, OH 43403

https://events.bgsu.edu/wolfe_center_for_the_arts

419-372-2531