The Epiphany Players perform The Sound of Music

The Epiphany Lutheran Church’s Epiphany Players will be performing Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music.

The Epiphany Players are a performing arts group part of the ministry of Epiphany. They feature actors of all ages for their annual fall productions, as well as numerous large-scale adult shows throughout the year. Epiphany players do not have to be Epiphany Lutheran Church members, and the group is always looking for new singers, actors, dancers, artists and crew members.

For their upcoming performance, director Amy Spalding-Huering leads a cast of Epiphany theater veterans and new, aspiring actors for this performance. The crew also includes Music Director Jenny Jackson, Choreographer Steven Brown and Producer Kathy Dennis.

Jen Braun fills the lead role as Maria alongside Paul Huering as the leader of the Von Trapp Family. Olivia Lemkin, Raleigh DuShane-Friedrich, Audrey Rowland, Reed Schwietermann, Olivia Silveous, Mylee Strock and Alayna Brazzil make up the Von Trapp Family children.

The show will be performed March 11th-12th and March 18th-19th at 7:30pm, as well as March 20th at 3:00pm. It will take place at the Epiphany Lutheran Church on Reynolds Rd. Tickets range from $18-$25 and are on sale now.

Epiphany Lutheran Church asks that all attendees remain masked while inside and during all performances.

For more information visit the Epiphany Players website!

Epiphany Lutheran Church

915 N Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615

epiphanytoledo@gmail.com

(419) 536-5986

Epiphanylutheranchurch.com

epiphanytoledo@gmail.com