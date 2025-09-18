The Assembly Line: A New Art & Technology Exhibition Opens in Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The Assembly Line, a bold new group exhibition exploring the intersections of art, technology, and labor, opens with a public reception starting September 12, at the historic Okun Building, First Floor, 33 N Huron St. Curated by Justin Gilanyi and Raina Marie Valentine, the exhibition runs September 20 and features 15 artists whose work spans five decades across painting, sculpture, textiles, digital media, and AI.

Timed with the Toledo Museum of Art’s Block Party and the exhibition Infinite Images: The Art of Algorithms, The Assembly Line highlights both emerging and established voices—including Harold Cohen, Charles Csuri, Botto, and Jennifer & Kevin McCoy. The works examine how artists engage with systems—from studio production lines to decentralized networks—challenging ideas of authorship, value, and creation.

Exhibition highlights include:

Harold Cohen’s 1995 Machine Painting , created by his pioneering painting robot

Charles Csuri’s AstroTex (2018), a large-scale digital abstraction

Phase Diagram #6 (2024), a looping digital video by Jennifer and Kevin McCoy

Coinciding with city-wide events like PARK(ing) Day and Artomatic 419, The Assembly Line positions Toledo at the center of today’s conversations about technology, creativity, and cultural transformation.

Contact:

Raina Marie Valentine

[email protected] 814.434.0269

Follow @theassemblyline.art for updates.





