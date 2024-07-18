The Arts Commission First Round Recipients of 2024 Accelerator Grant Program

The Toledo Arts Commission has announced their first cycle of the 2024 Accelerator Grant Program Recipients. This program benefits local rising artists and continues to support the Arts Commission’s goal to encourage and spread creativity to all young, local and unique artists.

The Accelerator Grant Program is a competitive micro-grant program that is intended to address immediate needs that help to advance the creative projects and careers of local artists within the Toledo area. Over 20 artists were awarded last year during the 2023 Accelerator Grant Program. Eligible categories of support for the grant program include equipment, supplies, professional development and project support.

In Cycle 1 of the Accelerator Grant Program, the Arts Commission had received 42 eligible applications then were reviewed by a panel made up of local artists, art professionals and board members who then made funding recommendations for the program. After going through all applications, the Cycle 1 recipients are as followed: Brenda Singletary a visual artist working in painting and mixed media; Tim Story, a musician working in sound art and composition; Ellie Martin a jazz singer, composer and educator; and Kelci D Crawford, a literary artist.

The Arts Commission is still accepting applications for the 2024 Accelerated Grant Program. Cycle 3 opened June 25 and Application deadline is July 22, Cycle 4 opens July 23 and the application deadline is Aug. 26. and Cycle 5 opens Aug. 27 and the application deadline is Sept. 23. Applicants can apply for as many cycles until they receive a grant award. Individual artists and artists collectives with a residence or creative studio that is within 30 miles of Downtown Toledo may be eligible to apply for the program.

The Arts Commission Accelerator Grants Program is made possible through supporters such as the Chapman Family, Ohio Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts and many others.

For more information or to apply for the Accelerated Grant Program you can contact the Art Commission at 419-254-2787 or visit their website at The Arts Commission.