The Arts Commission and Ability Center Partner For Accessibility Audit

Two Toledo organizations partner for an exciting endeavor as part of Toledo’s goal to make Toledo the most disability-friendly city in the nation.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo and The Ability Center recently announced their partnership to conduct an accessibility audit of the City of Toledo’s public art collection.

The organizations will thoroughly review the collection to discover the current state of accessibility and identify ways to create new accessible public art experiences.

The Art Commission manages over 50 sculptures in the Art in Public Places collection in Toledo. The organizations will conduct an accessibility audit on 32 of these 50 public art pieces.

The audit will help The Arts Commission and The Ability Center identify different barriers and limitations caused by public art pieces. Enhancements and adjustments will be made where possible to make the public art pieces more accessible for everyone.

For more information on The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo public art collection, visit theartscommission.org/public-art/collection.