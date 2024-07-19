The Arts Commission 2024 Art Loop Schedule

The Arts Commission has announced their 2024 Art Loop schedule for the remaining summer with vibrant, creative, and unique art events that feature artists, art and creative spaces within the community.

The Art Loop is part of the Toledo Arts Commission in partnership with the local artists and venues. The Arts Commission is a nonprofit organization with the goal to foster Toledo’s heritage within the arts. This is the longest standing arts commission in the state of Ohio founded in 1959. The Arts Commission wants to ensure that local artists all across Toledo are given the opportunity to share their creativity within the community.

The next Art Loop event will feature Young Artists on Saturday, July 27 from 12pm to 4pm between 14th and 18th street on Adams Street. This event in the Art Loop is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of our Young Artists at Work (YAAW) program. In partnership with the Toledo School for the Arts, this event will highlight activities that feature young creativity at the annual YAAW art exhibition with student art sales, craft stations, performances, music and dance, art demos, thrift and vintage merchants, handmade Toledo mini maker’s mart, food trucks and more.

Along with the next two events to follow within the Art Loop with Dancin’ in the Streets on Saturday, Sept. 12 located on Superior Street at Madison Avenue. This event will feature the Toledo Dance Community this kicks off celebrating the Arts Commission 65th anniversary with a line-up of live contemporary, ethnic, traditional and interactive dance performances to dance the night away.

As well as the Poetry Slam on Friday, Nov. 8 from 6pm to 9pm located at the Collingwood Arts Center. This event is the first of its kind in Toledo and spotlights talented and local poets and spoken word artists. The event will feature a poetry slam competition, live music, ekphrastic writing, activities and more.

All Art Loop events are free and opened to the public. So come and immersive yourself in each of these featured Art Loop Events and experience the creativity within the community.

For more information you can contact the Arts Commission at 419-254-2787 or [email protected].