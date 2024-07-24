Sylvania Second Annual Plein Air Festival

The Sylvania Community is proud to bring back a unique and creative artistic style and art practice for the second annual Plein Air Festival.

The term “Plein Air” is a French term which translates to “The Open Air” or out of doors. This concept is to bring the artist from inside a studio and into the outside world to experience painting directly from observing the landscape around them. This art practice is centuries old made famous by the French impressionists, the practice allows the artists to build a stranger bond with their art and chosen natural subject to create a beautiful piece and capture the light and shadow within their scene.

Sylvania is home to the Red Bird District with two exceptional fine art galleries, the Hudson Gallery and the Fuller Art House which have bot represented best in class artwork in Northwest Ohio and the surrounding region for 29 years. The Art Supply Depot has been in business with the district for 13 years as a provider for high quality and hard to find art supplies and materials for artists of all ages and skill levels. Red Bird Sylvania are happy to bring art events to the community and to support and showcase artists of all ages and abilities.

The Plein Air Festival kicks off on Sunday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 3. All artists work will be on display for public viewing through Aug. 10. Each day there will be a schedule of activities, events, viewings and more planned throughout the day. So come check out and support local artists.

For More information you can contact Katie Cappellini at 419-410-7222 or [email protected].