Sylvania Art’s Tree City Film Festival 50 Hour Challenge Returns For 12th Year

Professional and amateur filmmakers are invited to participate in Sylvania Art’s 12th Annual Tree City Film Festival’s 50 Hour Challenge this fall.

Teams of professional, student, non-professional and “armchair” filmmakers will have 50 hours to write, shoot, edit and premiere their short films.

The challenge begins with a kickoff meeting on Sept. 13 where teams will receive different elements that must be incorporated into the film, such as a particular genre, prop, line of dialogue, character name or shooting location.

Teams will then have 50 hours over the weekend of Sept. 13 to write, shoot and edit their short films.

After the allotted 50 hours is over, films will be judged by a guest panel of judges.

Registration is now open for the 12th Annual Tree City Film Festival 50 Hour Challenge. Teams can register for $60 a team or $50 a student team. Team registration includes four free tickets to the Tree City Film Festival. Registration for the challenge can be done on Eventbrite.

Films will be premiered at the Tree City Film Festival on Nov. 2, 6 pm at Nederhouser Hall at Olander Park in Sylvania. A $500 award will be given to the first place film, a $250 award to the second place film and $100 to the audience choice film.

Tickets for the film festival will be on sale at a later time. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Pizza, popcorn and local brews will be available for purchase.

To watch past 50 Hour Challenge Films and other Sylvania Art short films, visit the Sylvania Arts Youtube Channel.

For more information on the 12th Annual Tree City Film Festival 50-Hour Challenge, visit sylvaniaarts.org/tree-city-film-fest.