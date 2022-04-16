Sundance Kid Drive-In’s last season…maybe

The drive-in theater — the aroma of popcorn and hot dogs, warm nights, watching a double feature from the bed of a pickup truck or from the family sedan — is a piece of Americana, popularized in the 1950s, which continues, albeit in a limited way, as an essential part of summer. Oregon’s Sundance Kid Drive-In, one of only a few drive-ins left in the area, may be open for its final season.

Since opening in 1956, the Sundance Kid has been a northwest Ohio staple, hosting thousands each season. Since 1981, Great Eastern Theatres has been operating the drive-in. Jim Walter, president of Great Eastern, said not a whole lot has changed in the over 40 years he’s been involved with the drive-in. “It’s the same with needed and wanted modernizations of different aspects of it as we go along,” he said. Gone are the days of wired speakers, now replaced with stereo FM radio transmission. Projection equipment has been modernized. But despite all the changes, one thing still remains— nostalgia.

A unique experience

What keeps people coming to the drive-in in an era where movies are accessible on streaming services with the click of the remote? “It’s a unique experience. You get to see movies, but movies are just part of it,” Walter said. “You get to be with your family, if you so choose. In a car or your outside chaise lounge in the back of a truck.”

For many the Sundance Kid holds fond memories of first dates, and for some couples wedding ceremonies. “I’m pleased to be a part of it. It’s fun kicking the stones around outside. Kids are all over the place. It’s just really neat,” Walter said.

However, the property Sundance Kid sits on is currently for sale. The drive-in’s lease expires at the end of 2022. Walter said there is a chance that the drive-in could continue to operate if the property isn’t sold, but the future is uncertain. “Our interest is to run the drive-in, we will attempt to do that, but beyond 2022 we don’t exactly know what options are going to be available from the property owners,” he said.

Preparing for perhaps the final scene

The Drive-in’s Facebook page has been filled with dozens of comments lamenting the possibility of this summer being the theater’s last. Walter has plans for some special events if he learns that this will be the final season, but for the majority of the summer it will be“operations as usual.” Hiring has begun, food for the concession stand is ordered and decisions are made on which movies to screen. This summer, at least, the shows will go on.

Sundance Kid Drive-In, 4500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, now open. For additional information and showtimes,visit sundancedrive-in.com , Facebook and Instagram.