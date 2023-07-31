Summer in the City Calendar August 2023

Sunday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 5

Wood County Fair

Agriculture fair with a variety of activities including entertainment, competitions, parade, and more. Ticketed performance by country artists Craig Morgan & Easton Corbin Friday, Aug. 4. $35-$65. 8 pm.

Gates at 8 am. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 W. Poe Rd., Bowling Green. woodcounty-fair.com

Monroe County Fair

Regional agriculture fair with food, entertainment, carnival, competitions and more. Country artists Jackson Dean with Caitlyn Smith perform Saturday, Aug. 5. $40. 8 pm.

Adults $7, children 6-12 $4, ages 5 and under free. Gates at 9 am. Monroe County Fairgrounds, 3775 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, MI. monroecountyfair.com

Wednesday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 5

Sylvania Plein Air Festival

Plein Air is the open air painting made famous by the French Impressionists. Plein Air artists will be painting at various locations. Walk-in registration is available at The Art Supply Depo July 30 through Aug. 4. An opening exhibition of Plein Air paintings will be at Hudson Gallery, Fuller Art House, and The Art Supply Depo on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday Aug. 5. Downtown Sylvania, Main St. redbirdsylvania.org

Friday, Aug. 4

Adams Street Invasion

Get an early start at this Jeep Fest street party hosted by Glass City Crawlers. 6 pm – 10pm. Adams Street between 12th and 16th streets. Toledojeepfest.com

Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6

Toledo Jeep Fest

The annual celebration of all things Jeep is back with activities throughout Downtown Toledo. See their website for a full list of activities, entertainment and more. toledojeepfest.com

St. George Cathedral Summer Festival

Middle Eastern food, dancing, culture, live music & more. Self guided church tours are available during festival hours. Grape Smugglers perform Friday at 7 pm. Madison Avenue performs Saturday at 7pm. Aftershock performs Sunday at 2pm. Admission $5, children 10 and under free. Fri., Aug. 4, 5 pm. Sat., Aug. 5, 4 pm. Sun., Aug. 6, 12 pm – 5pm. St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3754 Woodley Rd.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Inaugural Northwest Ohio Barbershop & Barbecue Festival

Presented by Voices of Harmony Chorus. BBQ platters, barbershop quartets, and cash bar. Free parking. Tickets available on Eventbrite. $10 – $35. 12 pm – 5pm. Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon.

Create Community Art Fest

Annual community focused creativity celebration hosted by Ordinary Pioneer Spiritual Healing Community. Yoga, crafts, workshops, music and more. 1 pm – 8pm. Ordinary Pioneer, 6901 Providence St., Whitehouse. Ordinarypioneer.com.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Festival of India

Enjoy a variety of Indian food and drinks, shopping, jewelry and art, dancing, live music, dance, temporary henna tattoos and activities for children. Free admission and parking. 11 am – 8 pm. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. Festivalofindiatoledo.org

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Eats & Beats Food Truck Tuesday

Food Trucks, artisans and non-profits, kids activities and live music by Shane Piasecki & the Lone Wolf Hippies. 5:30 pm – 8 pm. Conrad Park, 789 Michigan Ave., Waterville. awaac.org

Thursday, Aug. 10

Summer Evening Strolls

Guided twilight walk through historical Woodlawn Cemetery. August’s theme is The Art of Woodlawn with docent Ed Hill. Register online. 6 pm – 7:30 pm. Woodlawn Cemetery and Arboretum, 1502 W. Central Ave. historic-woodlawn.com

Music at the Museum

Music, lawn games and food trucks. The Polka Floyd Show, Three 2 Many and MTET performing. 6 pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org

Community Movie Nights

Friends and Family Fun Night with lawn games, eSports and giveaways. Guardians of the Galaxy will be shown. 7 pm. Ottawa Park, 2205 Kenwood Blvd. toledo.oh.gov/events Free

Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12

Maumee Summer Fair

Arts & crafts vendors, kids zone, classic car show, live music and more. Friday, 5 pm – 12 am. Saturday, 9 am – 12 am. Uptown Maumee, Conant St., Maumee. maumeesummerfair.com

Saturday, Aug. 12

Swanton Corn Festival

Parade, pageants, classic car show, corn hole tournament, food and more. 9 am. Swanton Memorial Park, 108 N. Main St., Swanton.

Glass City Jazz Fest

Family-friendly, open-air festival with a full day of live acts exploring various genres of jazz; including Traditional, Latin, Fusion, Smooth Jazz and more. Hosted by Toledo’s own, The H-Factor Jazz Show; this year’s line-up of artists includes John Cunningham, Sammy DeLeon, Ramona Collins, Four80East, Jeanette Harris & David P. Stevens and Jeff Lorber. 12 pm. Glass City Metropark, 983 Front St. glasscityjazzfest.com. Free

Oliver Hazard Day

Midwestern music festival/street party featuring Oliver Hazard, Illiterate Light, Sam Burchfield, Field Guide, DJ sets by John Zenz and art installation by Cathy Tyda. $25. 5 pm – 11 pm. N. 3rd St, Waterville. oliverhazardday.com

Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13

Wild About Art

Two day art fair at The Toledo Zoo. Enjoy artist and animal painting demos, live musical entertainment and more. Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm. Sunday, 10 am – 4 pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20

Toledo Pride

Pride weekend kicks off with a party Friday evening, parade and main event Saturday, and brunch crawl Sunday. Follow Toledo Pride on Facebook for the most recent updates. toledpride.com

Toledo Pride Kick-off. Friday, Aug. 18. 6 pm – 10 pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St.

Toledo Pride Parade. Saturday, Aug. 19. 12 pm – 1pm. Adams St.

Toledo Pride Main Event. Saturday, Aug. 19. 12 pm – 10 pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St.

Toledo Pride – Big Rainbow Brunch. Sunday, Aug. 20. Location tbd. 2 pm – 5 pm.

Saturday, Aug. 19

The Walk to Save Black Men’s Lives

Free health screenings, vendors, live entertainment, and free family-friendly fun. 7 am. Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd. toledo.oh.gov/events.

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20

Levis Commons Fine Art Fair

The 19th Annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair features jury selected artists and artisans including jewelry, ceramics, painting, glass, photography, fiber and more. Saturday, 10 am – 7 pm. Sunday, 11 am – 5 pm. The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. theguild.org

Friday, Aug. 25

Back 2 Skool Skate Party

It’s time to celebrate the end of summer and kick off the school year in style. Bring your back-to-school spirit! Wear your coolest school-inspired outfits, rock your team jerseys, or even dress up as your favorite school movie character. Skates available for rent. 7 pm. Ottawa Park Ice Rink, 2015 Parkside Dr. toledo.oh.gov/events

OUTDOOR MUSIC

2023 Sunset Serenade Concert Series

Select Wednesday evenings at 7pm. Aug 1., Polish American Band. Aug. 23 Sylvania Community Orchestra. Sept. 6 Kristy & Company (jazz). Sept. 20, Scott Schafer Big Band. $3 parking non-residents. 7 pm. Nederhouser Community Hall at Olander Park, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania. outdoorsylvania.com

One Seagate Summer Concert Series

Tuesdays. 11:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Aug. 1, Tamgo Gato (strings). Aug. 8, Aayan Neim (blues). Aug. 15, Tim Oehlers (singer/songwriter). Aug. 22, Johnny Rodriguez (acoustic). Aug. 29, Kerry Patrick Clark (singer/songwriter).

One Seagate Fountain, 444 N. Summit St.

Stroll the Street

Tuesdays. 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

Weekly community event with live music, food trucks, artisans and kids activities.

Aug. 1, Bliss (acoustic). Aug. 8, Pop’s Garage Duo (acoustic). Aug. 15 North Coast Big Band (jazz). Aug. 22, EZ Pickenz (acoustic). Aug. 29, Randy Krajewski’s Polish Band (polka).

Ford Memorial Park, 146 Dixie Hwy., Rossford. visitrossfordohio.com

Summer Music Series at The Town Center at Levis Commons

Wednesdays, 11:30 am – 1 pm, and select Saturdays 5 pm – 7 pm.

Aug. 2, Cara Taylor (singer/songwriter). Aug. 5, Shane Piasecki & the Lone Wolf Hippies (rock). Aug. 9 Aaron Hertzfeld (singer/songwriter). Aug. 16, The Chefs of Dixieland (jazz). Aug. 19. Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana). Aug. 23, Josh Kirk (acoustic). Aug. 30, Jeff Stewart (singer/songwriter). The Town Center at Levis Commons, 3201 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. shopleviscommons.com

Wednesday at Woodlands

Wednesday afternoons 12 pm – 1 pm.

Aug. 2, The Bliss Trio (acoustic). Aug. 9, Barile & May (acoustic). Aug. 16, Locoweed (rock). Aug. 23, Ellie Martin Duo (jazz). Aug. 30 RuKus (rock). Sept. 6, OMG (Old Musicians with Guitars) (rock).

Wednesdays, 12 pm – 1 pm. Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg. Mainart-ery.com

Lunch at Levis

Thursday afternoons

Aug. 10, Brent Lowry. Aug. 17, Arctic Clam (rock). Aug. 24, Ben DeLong (acoustic). Aug. 31, Extra Stout (rock). Sept. 7, the SkittleBots (pop/rock). Sept. 14, Tony Salazar (acoustic). Sept. 21, Trez & Ramona (jazz).

11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Levis Square, 435 N. St. Clair St. visittoledo.org.

Jazz in the Garden

Thursday evenings.

Aug. 3, Gene Parker Quartet. Aug. 10, Jean Holden. Aug. 17, 6th Edition. Aug. 24, Lauren Smith Quintet. Aug. 31, Kerrytown Stompers. Sept. 7, Lori Lefevre Group.

$5 members, $10 non-members. 6:30 pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. metroparktoledo.com

Lettuce Turnip the Beet: Music at the Market

Thursday evenings 7 pm – 8:30 pm.

Live music at a community farmers’ market.

Aug. 3, Jordan & Josh w/ Evan (acoustic). Aug. 10, Duane Malinowski Orchestra (polka). Aug. 17, Old Creek Road (acoustic). Aug. 24, Freight Street (indie rock). Aug. 31, Chris Canas Band (blues).

7 pm – 8:30 pm. Commodore Schoolyard Lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. visitperrysburg.com/music-at-the-market

Music in the Gardens

Select Saturdays

Aug. 12, Bliss (acoustic). Aug. 26, Ellie Martin Duo (jazz). 11 am – 1 pm. The 577 Foundation, 577 East Front St., Perrysburg. 577foundation.org Free

Ottawa Park Concert Series

Saturday evenings.

Aug. 5, DeZire (motown). Aug. 12, Distant Cousinz (pop/rock). 6 pm – 8 pm. Ottawa Park Amphitheater, 2205 Kenwood Blvd. ottawapark.org

Rhythm on the River

Select Sunday evenings.

July 30, Russ Franzen (singer/songwriter). Aug. 6, Blue Moon (rock). Sept. 10, Chloe & the Steel Strings (americana). Oct. 1, Otsego Swing Choir & Marching Band (jazz). 4 pm. M.J. Wright Pavillion on the Towpath, Grand Rapids. grandrapidshistoricalsociety.org

Music in the Park

Select Sunday evenings.

July 30, Ice Cream Militia (rock). Aug. 13, Leave Those Kids Alone (classic rock). Aug. 27, Extra Stout (rock). Sept. 10, the SkittleBots (pop/rock). 6 pm – 8 pm. Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum, corner of Robinwood and Delaware. toledooldwestend.com. Free

Music Under the Stars

Sunday evenings.

July 30, Jeff McDonald’s Swingmania Orchestra (jazz). Aug. 6, North Coast Concert Band (jazz). Aug. 13, Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org Free

WAKT We Act Radio 106.1 Toledo Summer Concert Series

Select Sunday evenings.

Food trucks and artisans are also featured at each performance.

Aug. 20, Todd Elsinore (singer/songwriter). Sept. 17, Brent Lowry (singer/songwriter). $10. 4 pm. WAKT Studio, 526 High St. toledoradio.org