Steve Madewell to Perform for Metroparks Music in Green Spaces Series

Ohio folk musician Steve Madewell is performing a sold out show for the Metroparks Music in Green Spaces Series on Aug. 18 at Brookwood Area.

Madewell, who spent many years in resource management and parks and recreation, also made time for his musical performances.

According to Madewell’s statement on his website, madewellmusic.com, he spent most of his life driven by two passions, “music and the natural world.”

While his father is credited for his love of nature, his mother is credited for his love of music.

Madewell began performing at 13-years-old and hasn’t stopped. He has released three solo albums, “Rivers and Trails,” “Arrow Creek” and his most recent project, “Hometown Blues.” This project hit 15 on the FAI folk charts for April 2022.

Each of Madewell’s albums are focused on Ohio’s history with stories about events or places close to him.

According to the Metroparks Music Series website, metroparkstoledo.com/musicingreenspaces, his music has been described as “arrangements with words that carry substantial weight.”

In addition to his solo work, Madewell has many side projects in collaboration with other musical artists and ensembles. John Barile, a multi-instrumentalist, will also be joining Madewell for the night.

In Madewell’s personal statement on his website, he says, “I love the challenge of turning a phrase and telling a story. As rewarding as it is to craft a song that creates a world, what means the most to me is when someone tells me that my music mattered to them – has helped them through a difficult time, or simply added joy to their life.”

Since publishing, this event has sold out. For more information on the concert series or to purchase tickets for future events, visit metroparkstoledo.com/musicingreenspaces. For more information on Steve Madewell, visit madewellmusic.com.