Alana Eddy opened her small business/passion project, Sew On & Sew Forth in March of 2024. Her lifelong love of sewing and customization carried her through multiple alteration jobs at local dry cleaners and through natural progression led to starting her own business. Specializing in alterations, embroidery, and more, Eddy has found great joy in running her own shop. She also translates her love of sewing into making historical costumes and sharing her love of historical fashion with the Toledo community.

Be Your Own Boss

Alana Eddy found the journey from young seamstress to full time alterations business owner to be a natural one. “I’ve sewn pretty much my whole life so it was a natural progression to doing that as a livelihood.” A love of creating and making things fit right and take on new life has been especially fulfilling.

The services provided at Sew On & Sew Forth Alterations are varied. Since March of this year Eddy has worked on 25 wedding dresses as well as the everyday type of alterations such as hems, repairs, and taking garments in. She also has an embroidery machine at the shop that can be used to monogram things like towels for a housewarming gift or patterns on clothes. “We get a good mix of clients. Lots of wedding dresses, bridesmaids, and prom dresses as well as normal repairs.”

Historical Fashion

Beyond a love of sewing more normal day-to-day items, Alana Eddy has developed a deep love of historical fashion and has turned that love into a hobby. Over the years she has created costumes for herself and loved ones ranging from Medieval times all the way to the 1930s. Her favorite fashion eras are the Georgian, Victorian, and Regency. Eddy believes this love largely began through her American Girl doll Felicity. “The Georgian era is a lot of fun due to the big Marie Antoinette skirts and the beginning of America as a country. I fell in love with the American colonial look because I had Felicity.”

Eddy loves the Victorian Era because it spans such a long time and has so many changes and subperiods of fashion within it. “It really runs the gamut. It has everything from gigantic Civil War era hoop skirts to much narrower skirts and gigantic sleeves by the end of the period.” The Regency Era, perhaps the most well known in mainstream culture thanks to Jane Austen and Bridgerton, is loved by Eddy due to the ease of wear and the romantic nature of the fashion. “The Regency Era, known for the empire waist, is easy to wear because the skirts are narrower. Plus the fashion being tied to Jane Austen makes it very romantic.”

Regency Era Ball

The best way to put some of these historical costumes to use is to throw a Regency Era ball. Four years ago Alana Eddy took it upon herself to organize an event so that she and other historical fashion lovers could really immerse themselves in a night of music, dancing, and fantasy. “I always wanted the opportunity to attend a historical ball and we’ve never had anything close to Toledo like that so I decided I could do it myself.” So with the help of a dance master to call Regency Era dances like reels and a three piece band, the event was a success and is now held annually at The Toledo Club in April.

This year there is a special ball to commemorate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday in December. However, this has led Eddy to strive to host two balls a year. “I’d love to continue doing a Regency Ball in the spring and then having a Victorian Christmas Ball.” These events have enticed many locals with all past balls selling out but the events have also reached people out of state and even Ontario, Canada.

Goals for the Future

As Sew On & Sew Forth approaches two years being open Alana Eddy has big plans for the future. “In the next five years I’d love to expand and hire a team of seamstresses so I can do even more.” But for the time being she is happy with the freedom being a small business owner provides.

Sew On & Sew Forth Alterations is located at 3450 Central Avenue #132 Toledo, OH 43606

Tickets for Jane Austen 250th Birthday Ball: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jane-austen-250th-birthday-ball-tickets-1333397942139?aff=erelexpmlt





