Rocking Rockwell to his core: New exhibit reimagines Rockwell’s America

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Norman Rockwell’s famous paintings get a current diverse reimagining with the hard hitting new exhibit “Not A Rockwell.”

Opening at the Wick-ed Pallet Studio on Thursday, August 28, “Not A Rockwell” turns Rockwell’s paintings into a fascinating and occasional somber meditation on the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ and people of color in these United States.

Created by local artist Kelleigh AnnRenee, who runs the artist collective River Rocks Creatives, “Not A Rockwell” consists of 17 pieces featuring Rockwell’s paintings reimagined for a diverse audience.

“The exhibit seeks to showcase people in all walks of life,” said Rachel Boes, publicist for the exhibit.”The exhibit is about changing the perception of American viewers in today’s life. Rockwell’s works were supposed to reflect the golden age of day to day life, but the folks that he represents in his paintings don’t necessarily represent the full scope of America.”

Boes said the “Not A Rockwell” exhibit is important because it highlights the extreme cultural divide going on in modern day America.

Artist Kelleigh AnnRenee started painting and creating as a way to deal with trauma as she was going through therapy. Her work transcends various mediums, from acrylics to pieces involving shattered glass, such as a four-foot tall peacock named Perry.

“The glass pieces are built around the concept of reconstructung yourself after you’ve been blown to pieces,” said AnnRenee. “Healing out loud is very important to me.”

Then there are the acrylic paintings featuring recreations of some of Rockwell’s most famous paintings. AnnRenee created the paintings by recreating the poses with live models–most of whom were LGBTQ+ or people of color–and then painted them into classic Rockwell paintings. She reworked Norman Rockwell’s signature on the bottom right of his work as Not A Rockwell.

AnnRenee said that at first glance she wanted art viewers to think it was just another Rockwell painting until they looked closer.

“It was very important to keep the aesthetic of Rockwell before they realized what I’ve done to it,” said AnnRenee. “Everyone knows Norman Rockwell and everyone says it represents America, but it’s not the America I know. My America isn’t all straight white men. It’s much more diverse than that.”

The “Not A Rockwell” exhibit will be up for one night at Wick-ed Pallette Studio, located at 151 N. Michigan St., Units 227/228 and then will be displayed at Artomatic on Sept. 19-21 at the Erie St. Market.

AnnRenee said she might continue to add to the “Not A Rockwell” collection because she’s gotten so much positive feedback.

“The goal of this exhibit is to bring humanity to people who are being treated inhumanely.”