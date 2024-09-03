Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Road Trip September 2024

By Shannon Merryman
People driving
Here are some quick road trips you can take this month.

THURSDAY, Sept. 19 – SUNDAY, Sept. 22

Frankenmuth Oktoberfest

This is the real deal. Frankenmuth’s Oktoberfest was declared the first Oktoberfest to operate with the blessing of the original Oktoberfest in Munich. The official Keg Tapping will be at 7pm, Thursday, Sept. 19. Tickets for the can be purchased at the gate. Thursday Sept. 19, 3-10pm. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, noon-midnight. Sunday, Sept. 22, noon-4pm. Harvey Kern Pavilion in Heritage Park, 601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI. frankenmuth.org, frankenmuthfestivals.com

 

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Cleveland Pickle Fest

For an entire day, pickles, music and fun will take over Mall C of downtown Cleveland. The event includes pickle companies, food trucks, restaurants, pickle items and pickle beer. 11am-6pm. Mall C, Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH. clevelandpicklefest.com

 

SUNDAY, Sept. 29

Vermilion Wooly Bear Festival

The Woollybear Festival, the brainchild of the late, great Fox 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard, has grown from a small-town celebration to one of the largest one-day festivals in the state. The festival celebrating the whimsical Wooly Bear caterpillar offers a parade, vendors, entertainment and more. 9am-5pm. Downtown Vermilion, Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH. vermilionohio.com

The Woollybear Festival, the brainchild of the late, great Fox 8 Meteorologist Dick Goddard, has grown from a small-town celebration to one of the largest one-day festivals in the state. The festival celebrating the whimsical Wooly Bear caterpillar offers a parade, vendors, entertainment and more. 9am-5pm. Downtown Vermilion, Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH. vermilionohio.com

Shannon Merryman
