Reel to Reel: Maumee Film Festival Returns Sept. 26-28

A festival with heart

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing your name in lights—or even in the end credits—the Maumee Film Festival can be your stage. Now in its seventh year, this three-day cinematic celebration (Sept. 26–28) turns the historic Maumee Indoor Theater into a playground for storytellers, cinephiles and anyone who believes popcorn should be a separate food group.

“The personality of the Maumee Film Festival is about positive support for each other and a fun atmosphere to appreciate art,” explains Festival Director Sara Eiden. “We open our festival to all levels of work, from students to seasoned filmmakers. It’s less about competing and more about celebrating the creativity in our community.”

The Festival has been revived after a pandemic pause, filling a gap in the local arts scene where filmmakers could connect, share and be supported in a vibrant setting. The event has now grown and draws both local and national talent while maintaining its signature community-driven feel.

The 48-hour film frenzy

That spirit of inclusion is baked into the programming model. Alongside student and adult short films, the Festival brings back its adrenaline-pumping, 48-Hour Film Challenge. Teams are given a prop, a random genre and one line of dialogue on Friday evening — and must turn in a fully edited film by Sunday at 6 p.m.

Genres have ranged from “Hallmark” to “Mockumentary” to “Western.” “It’s a little brutal and a lot exhilarating,” laughs Eiden. “You see teams running on no sleep, fueled by caffeine and pure creativity. But the results are always amazing.”

The Challenge provides a training ground for young filmmakers and a creative jolt for pros looking to shake things up. Past participants return year after year, drawn to the camaraderie and the thrill of making a screenable film from scratch in just two days.

What’s new for 2025

The 2025 Festival is loaded with fresh features: a nationally released film screening with a celebrity guest, morning networking coffees, professional headshot sessions and hands-on workshops woven through the weekend schedule.

Industry pros—from stunt coordinators to voice actors—will share their expertise during seven workshops and two roundtable discussions. There is even a live script read session where actors bring unproduced scripts to life, offering writers a chance to hear their words aloud, perhaps for the first time.

Economic & creative impact

Michael DeSanto, President of Film-Toledo, notes that the Festival’s impact extends far beyond the theater doors. “Last year we had over 300 attendees. That’s hotel rooms, restaurant tables and shops getting a boost. A film festival can generate tens of thousands of dollars in local spending, but it also generates pride. People see their own landmarks, businesses and neighbors on the big screen—it’s inspiring.”

The Festival has also been a launchpad for careers. Several BGSU students who screened projects here recently landed production assistant jobs on the set of Superman in Cleveland. “That’s exactly the kind of pipeline we want to build,” remarks DeSanto.

Volunteers needed

While the festival is a feast for film lovers, it’s also a team sport. Volunteers are still needed for everything from ticket sales to set-up. Local businesses and families can sponsor events (starting at $50), buy t-shirts or simply attend and vote for the film they feel should win the Audience Choice Award. “This isn’t just a festival—it’s a family reunion for creatives,” says Eiden. “If you love stories, you’ll fit right in.”

The Maumee Film Festival runs September 26–28. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St. Tickets and info visit filmfreeway.com/MaumeeFilmFestival or email [email protected].