Reel to Real: Maumee Film Festival Returns Sept 25-27

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70 entries plus a 48 hour film challeng

For three days this September, the Maumee Indoor Theater will become a gathering place for the Maumee Film Festival, as filmmakers, movie lovers and creative professionals return for the Festival’s eighth season.

Scheduled Sept. 25–27, the Festival is expected to showcase approximately 70 films while also offering workshops, networking opportunities and an awards ceremony celebrating filmmaking and storytelling.

Festival Director Sara Eiden anticipates seeing familiar faces, “We have had the privilege to get to know so many wonderful filmmakers and film enthusiasts over the last few years,” adding, “It’s really special to see them come year after year.”

Those returning guests now include filmmakers traveling to Maumee from across the country, something Eiden sees as a reflection of the experience the festival strives to provide. “We’ve got filmmakers coming to us from all over the United States, and I think it is a testament to the care we put into the festival, to see them coming back again and again,” she explains.

From concept to showing in 48 hours

One of the event’s signature attractions is the 48-Hour Film Challenge, combining filmmaking with the Maumee community. Participating teams are given a required line of dialogue and a prop, then they are randomly assigned a genre and provided a list of approved filming locations. At least one of those locations must appear in the completed film. “The 48-Hour Film Challenge is truly a Maumee Film Festival staple,” Eiden says.

The challenge also gives local businesses an opportunity to participate in the festivities and to receive added exposure as filmmakers venture into the community. For the filmmaking teams, the tight deadline and required elements “really push the filmmakers to develop their creativity, teamwork, troubleshooting and technical skills,” Eiden says.

That emphasis on growth continues throughout the festival. Educational programming and opportunities to connect face-to-face with professionals are designed to make the weekend valuable for aspiring filmmakers as well as those simply looking to enjoy independent film.

The festival’s judges bring experience in fields including multimedia journalism, stunt acting and coordination, writing, directing and casting. “It’s our hope that those interested in a career in film have the best opportunity to make lasting connections,” she says.

An accessible way to view new work

Attendees do not need any filmmaking experience to enjoy the weekend.

For someone who has never attended a film festival, Eiden says the event offers an accessible way to discover new work while getting a glimpse behind the scenes of the industry.

“Attending the Maumee Film Festival is a great way to see new films, meet some really amazing people and even possibly learn something about the industry you didn’t know,” she says.

And importantly, she encourages newcomers to experience the festival for themselves. “I encourage people who haven’t been to the festival yet to stop in,” Eiden says, “and really immerse yourself in the community.”

For more information, visit maumeefilmfestival.com