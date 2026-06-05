Reel to Real: Local Indie Filmmakers Featured in Ohio Shorts

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Local student and teacher highlighted at celebration

Filmmakers across Ohio recognize ‘Ohio Shorts’ as vibrant celebration of independent creativity in art of film and animation. Now entering its 30th year at Columbus Wexner Center for The Arts, fascinating and compelling short films around the state are chosen to be featured to showcase the hard work of their creators. And every year, a fresh new faces join the table with fantastic new ideas to share. This year, two talented creators from Perrysburg and Bowling Green are being featured; Fred Muler and Daniel E. Williams.

Fred Muler – The last climate Fred is a student currently attending Maumee Valley Country Day School where he and some of his fellow seniors made a short movie together as part of a school project. Heavily inspired by Wes Anderson, creating the movie as a tribute to him, while promoting the ideas of preservation and conservation, Fred talked about the lead-up to the actual filming process with his friends; “We had a snow day in February where it was -20 degrees and we all kind of sat down and filmed this movie over the course of an entire day.”

The film is a short study in character development and relationships, taking place in a single one-room setting, focusing on a cast of four. “The idea for the film is more speculative, an idea of a single setting with characters trapped in one room. Because of their ‘imprisonment’, their confidence and relationships begin to shift until someone takes the final step outside.”

It’s a thought-provoking look into the idea that a compelling narrative can be achieved with very minimalist ideas. A whole short story can be written and driven by the thoughts, ideas and relationships of four people who may agree on some things, but disagree on others.

With themes centering around conservation interwoven with complex character dynamics, Fred hopes that the film will drive home the ideas of better communication and language, leading to better systems to benefit people in the long run.

Daniel E. Williams – A crack in the light

Daniel works at BGSU in the department of theatre and film where he teaches filmmaking. Daniel put together a truly memorable and unsettling short film speaking to his experience from the isolation born of the Covid-19 lock down.

“That was one of the ways to attempt to explore what it felt like emotionally but doing so in a hopefully cathartic. I had several rolls of super 8 film in my freezer for several years. I don’t know what the inspiration was, but I took it out to attempt to explore what it feels like to kind of be in my house and not feel as though I can really feel comfortable and safe out of my house.”

Daniel and his colleagues put together a chilling, claustrophobic experience where the footage and audio became an immersive installation. the film footage starts over every 28 minutes, interlaced with Covid briefings. It’s a truly harrowing, almost stifling experience that makes you feel very trapped. The further in you get, the more stuck you begin to feel. This was very deliberate. The film itself doesn’t offer much hope, but the hope all comes through in hindsight. The film encapsulates Daniel’s feelings in the moment, trying to find a way to deep with the emotional states of confinement, isoloation, searching for some- thing with meaning and information in a time where it felt like everything was out of reach and nothing mattered.

“Many artists get something therapeutic from creation, trying to be productive during this period of time where there was so much uncertainty and confusion. Where do I fit in as a storyteller and artist while still creating in a way that feels true to myself and connects to my medium of choice?”

Both films are publicly available online for viewing and both come highly recommended.

wexarts.org/film-video/ohio-shorts-2026