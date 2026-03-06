Reel to Real: Ann Arbor Film Festival Celebrates 25 years of Out Night

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Showing the reality of policing

The 25th anniversary of Out Night at the Ann Arbor Film Festival is a highlight of this year’s 64th Ann Arbor Film Festival. This milestone edition celebrates a quarter-century of dedicated queer cinema within one of North America’s most prestigious experimental film festivals.

Since its introduction a quarter of a century ago, Out Night has served as a vibrant showcase for LGBTQ+ voices in cinema — spotlighting innovative experimental, documentary, and narrative films that explore queer identity, desire, community, memory and resilience. Over the years, the program has expanded from a dedicated screening on one evening of the multi-day festival, to become an integral part of the festival’s commitment to diverse storytelling.

Early editions often featured works by pioneering queer artists and filmmakers, mixing historical pieces with contemporary perspectives, fostering community engagement around queer cinema.

Curated lineup

For 2026, the festival has curated a rich lineup under the Out Night banner. Central to the celebration is the “Films in Competition 5: Out Night” program, which presents a fresh slate of short films that explore a range of queer experiences and artistic approaches—a testament to how experimental film continues to push boundaries and reflect evolving conversations within LGBTQ+ communities.

In addition to new work, the festival’s 25th-anniversary program highlights historic award-winning films from past Out Night screenings, offering audiences a chance to look back at impactful moments in queer film history that have been showcased at AAFF. Special feature-length works include Barbara Forever, an archival tribute to lesbian avant-gardist Barbara Hammer, and Adam’s Apple, an intimate documentary mapping a transgender filmmaker’s journey toward adulthood.

Championing queer voices, fostering arts and culture

“This year, as we celebrate 25 years of Out Night, we are both proud and deeply grateful for the artists and audiences who have shaped this program into such a vital part of the Ann Arbor Film Festival,” explained Leslie Raymond, Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Film Festival. “Since 2001, Out Night has created space for LGBTQ+ filmmakers to share their work. Reaching this milestone affirms our ongoing commitment to championing queer voices and to fostering a vibrant arts and culture community in Ann Arbor—one where bold storytelling is not only welcomed, but celebrated.”

Out Night remains one of the festival’s most anticipated events, not only for its compelling film selections but also for its role in nurturing dialogue and com- munity through experimental cinema.

The anniversary is also marked at the AAFF annual fundraiser, where supporters will toast the program’s legacy and longtime contributors to LGBTQ+ film culture.

Out screenings in this years AAFF

Wed, 3/25 | 7pm

Feature in Competition Barbara Forever

Michigan Theater Screening Room

Thur, 3/26 | 9:30pm

Films in Competition 5 Out Night

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

Fri, 3/27 | 5pm

Special Program The Scene of the Crime: The Films and Videos of Ken Camp and James Robert Baker

Michigan Theater Screening Room

Sat, 3/28 | 5:30pm

Feature in Competition Adam’s Apple

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

Sun, 3/29 | 2:30pm

Feature in Competition Out Night 25th Anniversary

Michigan Theater Main Auditorium

Ann Arbor Film Festival; March 24-29, Michigan Theater 603 E. Liberty (and other venues) Ann Arbor, aafilmfest.org.