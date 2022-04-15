Photo Arts Club contest on display at Secor Metropark

The work of talented local photographers will be on display in the Photo Arts Club of Toledo’s 34th annual Photo Contest now being hosted at the Secor Center at Secor Metropark.

The chosen entries will be on display at the Center every Saturday and Sunday from noon-4pm through May 14. The exhibit will be closed on Palm Sunday (April 10) and Easter weekend (April 16 and 17).

The winning entrants were showcased at a virtual reception held on the Photo Arts Club’s Facebook page on March 25. “Old Friends,” a photograph of two horses taken by Kelly Chalfant, was named “Best in Show.”

Submitted photos were judged in a variety of categories, including People, Plants, Animals, Places, Open (pictures that cannot be categorized by any of the above) and Monochrome (black and white photography). Entrants from photographers 17 and younger, in any category, were also judged in the Christine Holliday Youth Division.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three pictures in all categories. Kelly Chalfant also received a certificate for up to $599 towards the purchase of a product from La-Z-Boy.

Audience members who visit the exhibition have a chance to vote for the contest’s People’s Choice Award. The winning photographer will receive a certificate from Kohne’s Camera for a 11×14 canvas wrap.

Secor Metropark is located at 10001 Central Ave., Berkey. For more information on the photo contest or the Photo Arts Club of Toledo in general, visit their Facebook page or website.