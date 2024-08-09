This Sunday, Aug. 11, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N Erie St., will hold a Party in the Parking Lot from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Enjoy a day of family fun for a great cause with the church.

The evening will be full of good food, great music, games and a chance to give back to children in need in the Toledo area.

Join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for a day of volunteering and fun.

Local Toledo band “The Cheeks” will perform live while guest enjoy playing corn hole, viewing the wet paint art exhibit and giving back to the community with Let’s Build Beds.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit and enjoy the band.

Let’s Build Beds, a local nonprofit organization, will be joining the church’s parking lot party to build beds for children in need.

All materials and supplies will be provided. Donations of twin size sheet sets, pillows and comforters are also being collected at the event.

“This Sunday’s build will be a great time and if you’re looking for an easy entry point into volunteering with us — this is the one,” Let’s Build Beds wrote on their Facebook page.

Reed Pierce with the OH Innocence Program will also be in attendance at the event to talk about their work.

Volunteers will also enjoy hot grill and picnic food. Hot dogs and burgers, served with homemade baked beans and potato salad will be available to purchase.

The special volunteer event is sponsored by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Thrivent OH Innocence Program and Zoar Foundation.

For more information on the Party in the Parking Lot at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, visit facebook.com/events/507282875016942/?active_tab=about.