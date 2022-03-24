Opera to hold second screening of Blue documentary

Toledo Opera has announced plans to host a second screening of a documentary featuring Toledoans and opera experts, followed by a panel discussion of the issues it is focused on, as part of its programming surrounding an upcoming opera.

Blue: Stories from Toledo will be screened at the Franciscan Theatre and Conference Center at Lourdes University on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30pm. The 30-minute film discusses the experiences of Toledoans affected by the issue of racial tensions, and how that context informs Blue, which will be performed by the Toledo Opera this coming August.

The documentary will be preceded by a speech by Lisa McDuffie, President and CEO of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio as well as Community Chairperson for Toledo Racial Equity and Inclusion Council. After the screening of the film there will be a panel discussion with both Toledo community members and law enforcement experts, including (among others) former TPD detective Tonya Rider and David Ross, who created the George Floyd and Damia Ezell murals in Toledo. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Patrice McClellan, President and Lead Strategist of the Ronald Group.

Blue, written by Tony Award winner Jeanie Tesori and NAACP Theatre Award winner Tazewell Thompson, is an opera focusing on an African American couple in Harlem who try to prepare their young son for the realities of racial prejudice in modern America, while the father tries to reconcile those experiences with his own career as a police officer.

Blue was originally set to be performed this past February, but all performances were postponed in light of the spike of COVID cases that transpired at the beginning of the year. The show will now be performed on August 26 and 28.

A previous screening of the Blue documentary was held at the Mott Branch Library on February 23.

Admission to the March 23 screening of the film is free. Franciscan Theatre and Conference Center, 6832 Convent Blvd. To RSVP, email lserrano@toledoopera.org. For more information about Blue, visit toledoopera.org/upcoming-performances/season-event/blue.