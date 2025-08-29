Sunday, August 31, 2025
OpenSpot Theatre Workshop Empowers Performers of All Abilities

By TCP Staff
Photo provided via University of Toledo.

The University of Toledo is teaming up once again with OpenSpot Theatre to offer a unique and inspiring 6-week acting workshop designed specifically for adults with developmental disabilities. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 28, participants will meet weekly at the University’s Center for Performing Arts, Room 1043, to explore the joy of performance through singing, dancing, and acting.

Led by trained facilitators and supported by UT students in Disability Studies and Theatre and Film, the workshop provides a safe and creative space where every voice is valued. Over the course of six sessions, participants will not only learn performance skills but also collaborate to write their own original play. The experience culminates in a final performance on Oct. 2, where participants take center stage to showcase their talents for friends, family, and the community.

Workshops will run Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 pm on the following dates: Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25, and Oct. 2.

Accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of the program. While there is a suggested class fee, tuition follows a pay-what-you-can model to ensure no one is turned away due to cost.

Registration is now open. For details, contact Dr. Becca Monteleone at [email protected] or call (800) 586-5336.

Location: University of Toledo, Center for Performing Arts, Room 1043, 2801 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH.

