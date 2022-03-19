New audiences welcomed to View Then Voice at Toledo Opera

Have you never, ever seen an opera in your life? Toledo Opera wants your input. The Opera is now accepting applications for the second round of its “View Then Voice” program, designed to help the group engage more successfully with new audiences.

The program calls for first-time opera attendees to submit an application, with selected participants being given two tickets— one for themselves and one for a guest— to a performance of the Opera’s upcoming production of La Traviata at the Valentine Theatre on Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm.

After seeing the show, participants will then be required to participate in a focus group during the week of April 25 at the ProMedica Ebeid Center to share their thoughts on the experience. Transportation will be available on request, and all participants will receive a $50 honorarium.

Composed by Giuseppe Verdi in 1853, La Traviata tells the tale of a pair of young lovers who run away together only to have tragedy catch up with them. Toledo Opera’s production features Metropolitan Opera soprano Kathryn Lewek and her partner, Met tenor Zach Borichevsky as the lead duo.

The “View Then Voice” program was inspired by “Look at Art. Get Paid,” a project created by artists Maia Chao and Josephine Devanbu to pay individuals who don’t visit art museums to act as a critic of the work and the institution as a whole, in an effort to increase diversity.

The first edition of the program was held last October, with 32 new audience members viewing a production of Il Trovatore and 27 attending group sessions the following week to provide their feedback.

Interested individuals can apply to participate in the “View Then Voice” program at toledoopera.org/view. Applications will be accepted through March 28, and selected audience members will be informed at the beginning of April.

For more information, contact Alyssa Greenberg at agreenberg@toledoopera.org.