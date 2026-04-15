Neighborhood Voices Project to Bring Visual Arts to Englewood, Uptown and Old West End Neighborhoods

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

For decades, WGTE has been dedicated to telling the stories of the people and institutions that make this region exceptional. A new initiative, Neighborhood Voices, adds a new dimension to that commitment by installing digital multimedia installations in three Toledo neighborhoods and working with the residents of those neighborhoods to develop video content that speaks directly to their experiences.

Neighborhood Voices is a partnership between WGTE and Owens Community College, along with three groups representing the neighborhoods. The Old West End Association, the Lincoln School Coalition (representing the Englewood neighborhood) and the Toledo School for the Arts (representing the Uptown neighborhood). The installations will showcase neighborhood talent, featuring art and stories created by residents, for residents. The result will be a community art space that is authentic to each neighborhood and a cultural hub for the people who live there.

“What makes this project so exciting is that it is completely community-driven,” said Shane Potgieter, Content and Creative Services Officer at WGTE. “People who live in the neighborhoods will shape what gets seen, how it’s seen and where it lives. WGTE is only bringing the infrastructure to Neighborhood Voices—it is the people who live there who will provide the meaning.”

The digital installations and viewing spaces will become part of a living installation that transforms how people encounter creativity in their everyday spaces. To guide themes, ensure authentic representation and agree on content, the partnering organizations will establish three Neighborhood Content Committees consisting of artists and experts in Toledo history and culture, as well as representatives from the neighborhoods. In addition, WGTE and Owens Community College will deliver workshops that train residents in storytelling, media production and filming.

“One of our core values is our commitment to empowerment,” said Dr. Michael Sander, Dean of Owens Community College’s School of Liberal Arts. “That means creating learning pathways and building skills that help people achieve on their own terms. We look forward to providing Neighborhood Voices artists with mentorship that helps them develop content that resonates with the people they share a space with. This is very powerful project, and we are proud to be a part of it.”

For the partnering organizations, Neighborhood Voices represents an opportunity to showcase the talents of residents in areas that are often underrepresented. “Every neighborhood in Toledo has its own culture and history,” said Dannie Hughes, President of the Lincoln School Coalition and representative for the Englewood neighborhood. “The Neighborhood Voices project is unique in that the creativity flows from the people who live here. By giving people an opportunity to share their talent and their truth, we’re helping foster pride in our communities and increase access to the arts in ways that are truly meaningful.” Representing the other participating neighborhoods are Laure Hammond of the Old West End Association and Juliette Quinlan of Toledo School for the Arts in Uptown Toledo.

Uptown Residents CLICK HERE to tell us more about your ideas!

Watch this space for further updates to this exciting project!

Neighborhood Voices is funded by a grant from Greater Toledo Community Foundation and Stranahan Supporting Organization.