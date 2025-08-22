Midwest Crafting Crew Brings Affordable Arts & Crafts Classes to Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Have you been wanting to try out a new hobby? Ever wondered how to execute those crafts you see on Pinterest but didn’t know where to start? How about attending an event hosted by the Midwest Crafting Crew! The Midwest Crafting Crew is an arts and crafts group based in Toledo that encourages self-care in the form of arts and crafts, as well as providing a space for connections. Upon moving back to Toledo, Kaliya Lockett, noticed a lack of affordable and accessible arts and crafts classes in the area. Because of this shortage, in 2023, Lockett consulted her cousin, Lindsy Lockett (owner of Lash Lockett Studio), to help found her business.

While she may be the sole owner, Lockett frequently finds help and motivation from her close friends and family, as well as other instructors. To be able to cover a wide range of projects, Lockett informed me that she sometimes brings in guest teachers through her website’s instructor portal, allowing for her guests to learn from other creatives. In starting Midwest Crafting Crew, Kaliya wanted to create a space in which community members could kill two birds with one stone, or network while destressing with a craft. While this is a group that meets to create together, it is important to note that the Midwest Crafting Crew also hosts private events.

From BYOC (bring your own craft) nights to workshops featuring more unique crafts such as clay magnets, Midwest Crafting Crew has something for everyone, no matter your specific skill set. Lockett even provides backup crafts for those who may struggle with smaller, more delicate activities. To ensure the comfortability of her guests, Kaliya is conscious of location and the main activity of the class when planning her events. Gladly accepting feedback from her community, Lockett uses those suggestions to move ahead with future events using suggestions. To ensure that guests leave her events feeling satisfied with their money and time spent as well as cared for, Kaliya provides light drinks and snacks for the afternoon meetings. Lockett will always encourage creativity and passion so she does not turn down any requests to take some extra materials to finish your craft at home. After all, we all learn at different paces and spaces.

Whether you are looking to start a new hobby or you need some self care, the Midwest Crafting Crew have classes that offer more intricate crafts like cake pop making, paper quilling, and watercoloring. One ticket sells at ten dollars, and classes cap at 10 tickets, creating an intimate and calming atmosphere for guests. With classes available all the way through September, make sure to visit midwestcraftingcrew.com to view a full list of their upcoming and future events and to purchase tickets.

Future hopes for this company include building a bigger mailing list for members, as well as creating subscription packages where members can purchase monthly passes for classes available. While this company is based and grown in Toledo, Lockett has plans to expand to other Midwestern states, hence the name. For right now, though, she is working on visiting other large Ohio cities.

For more information, visit midwestcraftingcrew.com.