LUNCH & LEARN Holiday Cookie Craze is a Sweet Celebration

Get ready to embark on a delightful culinary journey this holiday season as HeART Gallery invites you to the “LUNCH & LEARN Holiday Cookie Craze” event.

Taking place on Oct. 19 and Oct. 21 at 12 pm, this two-day event is set to captivate your taste buds, enhance your baking skills and ignite the holiday spirit. The event will take place at St Paul’s Lutheran Church on 428 North Erie St.

Participants are invited to submit their best holiday cookie recipe for the baking contest for a chance to win a cash prize, gift basket and a gift card from King Arthur Flour. Contestants will also submit two dozen baked cookies for judging during the Lunch & Learns on Oct. 19 for the adult division of the competition and then on Oct. 21 for the student division. For the contest, cookies are eligible to be themed around Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Guests will view tables filled with cookies submitted by 25 contestants. Judges for the event will feature Melissa Jollands from Hudsonville, winner of the 2022 Pillsbury Bake-Off Contest and Caroline Crispino from Chicago and winner of the 2022 Chicago Tribune Christmas Cookie Contest. Both judges will speak about their baking experiences and even showcase their winning recipes.

Other activities taking place will be a vintage apron display and hands-on cookie demos guiding you through the art of crafting holiday-themed cookies. Additionally, there will be a King Arthur Flour contest table featuring recipes from the contest where participants can bring home a collection of holiday cookie recipes, so you can continue to impress your family and friends throughout the holiday season.

Entrance to the event is by $20 donation and will feature a buffet-style lunch held for attendees but reservations are needed for this event. For the event, free parking is available in the KWIK lot adjacent to the building, which is handicap accessible.

For more information, please contact Kate Philabaum at kate@stpaulstoledo.org.