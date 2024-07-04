Local Poet Jodie Summers and His Inspiring Spoken Word

Jodie Summers was born and raised in Toledo and for years he has been bringing inspiration to many across the area and beyond with his spoken word and art of poetry.

Jodie Summers also known for his brand Child of the System and Spoken Truth wears many hats within the community as an author, activist, poet, illustrator, writer, chef, board member and much more around the Toledo area and beyond. He is the author of many published books, the owner of Toledo Mud Sauce and the creator of Inked Truth. Summers has won many local awards such as the 2019 Outstanding Author 419 People’s Choice Awards, 2019 Ode to the Zip Code and many other nominations. Summers has spoken and performed on many stages and even got a chance to travel to Canada and Japan to share his message with others.

Summers’s book Tears of the Wounded and Childhood Trauma series shares his words that inspire, heal and encourage readers with his art. As well as his other forms of mixed media such as Inked Truth, Summers’s creative outlet to create art in a different form than a story and poetry. Among many of Summers’s businesses, brands, books, jewelry, and much more he always strives to bring joy and dedication to everything he creates.

He continues to create and inspire to this day by bringing stories in many forms to the community and sharing the messages and words he creates with the world.

For more information or to read some of Jodie Summers work you can visit the Toledo Public Library or check out his socials @childofthesystem on Instagram and J Summers Child of The System on Facebook.