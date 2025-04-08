Listen Hear: Record Store Day 2025: Exclusive Vinyl & Events in Toledo

April may be mired in the holiday doldrums between St. Patrick’s Day and Memorial Day, but for vinyl fans it’s the most wonderful time of the year. This year April 12th the annual, international recognition of independent record stores, aptly named “Record Store Day” – RSD, for short.

What is Record Store Day?

Now in its 17th year, Record Store Day is a “a day to celebrate the role [record stores] play in their communities and the people who make them spin: the staff who run them, customers who shop them, and the artists who make the music they sell.” In support of RSD, artists and music labels drop special album releases, re-issues and more. Record stores themselves often have special giveaways, goodie bags, live DJ performances, though that understandably varies from store to store. Toledo has five shops who have confirmed that they’re joining in on the festivities on April 12th — Culture Clash, No Noise Records, Your Media Exchange, and the Reynolds Road and Navarre Avenue in Oregon locations of Allied Record Exchange.

Record Store Day’s Growth & Must-Have Vinyl Releases

Although Record Store Day started as a relatively small event – 300 stores across the US participated in 2008 and a mere 10 artists released music explicitly commemorating RSD – It has become a genuine international institution, expanding to more than 2,000 stores across 14 countries in 2025. This year alone, 336 unique vinyls are being released in connection with the event. Far from being tied to a specific genre or era, these drops run from “classic rock” like Elvis Costello, to Charli XCX and other modern stars, to film soundtracks like John Williams’ iconic “Harry Potter” score. For a list of everything being offered, check out recordstoreday.com/SpecialReleases. Not Get there early if they do, as releases do sell out! Drop by a participating store on April 12th to experience the delight of finding a new favorite record or artist – there’s sure to be something!

RSD Exclusive vs. RSD First

The last crucial detail to know about Record Store Day’s special vinyl offerings is how RSD exclusivity works. There are two kinds, both of which are clearly labelled on the releases list: RSD Exclusive and “RSD First.” RSD Exclusives are released on Record Store Day and are only available that day at par- ticipating independent record stores. “RSD First” pressings can first be found on RSD at the shops who have opted

in, but may be sold elsewhere – in other stores on online – in the future.

Celebrate Record Store Day in Toledo

Whether you’re a dedicated vinyl aficionado with the plastic milk crates to prove it (if you know, you know), just testing the waters of the analog music listening life, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, give Record Store Day a spin and support a local Toledo business!

Record Store Day Saturday April 12

Participating Record Stores:

Culture Clash Records. 912 Monroe St,

Toledo, OH 43604. cultureclashrecords.com

No Noise Records and HIFI. 4470 Monroe

St, Toledo, OH 43613. nonoiserecs.com

YourMedia Exchange. 1738 Laskey Rd,

Toledo, OH 43613. physicalmedia.com

Allied Record Exchange. 1710 Reynolds Rd,

Toledo, OH 43614; 3253 Navarre Ave # B,

Oregon, OH 43616.

alliedrecordexchange.com