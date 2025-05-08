Life on the Art Farm: Artist Dean Davis paints vibrancy into Gardner Building

Dean Davis creates art that is, literally, unmissable.

He specializes in large scale public art along the Maumee River, his most famous project being the Glass City River Wall, viewable from the bridge I-75, where he was the lead artist. But now Davis is bringing his artwork and creative expertise to the Gardner Building downtown, at the intersection of Superior and Madison. In another lifetime, the first floor of the historic building was the first location of the Toledo Museum of Art, while most recently PJ’s Deli occupied that space.

Now, in the hands of Davis, the ground floor space houses the Art Farm and River Gallery Studio, an art display space and creation spot where artists can come and utilize equipment and share camaraderie. Davis will be celebrating the grand opening of the gallery and Art Farm this Friday, May 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The River Gallery Studio space currently features several of Davis’ smaller works, including a beautiful portrait of a Bengal tiger. But Davis is not focused on promoting his own work in the gallery. “I want this to be a community thing. I want other local artists to utilize this space,” explains Davis.

Away from the gallery in an adjacent room is the Art Farm. Two large support beams stretching from the floor to the ceiling have been plastered with dozens of reproductions of vintage concert flyers and band posters, featuring everyone from Sublime and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Prince and Nine Inch Nails. Davis decorated the former PJ Deli’s over a period of four months, getting everything set up. “I wanted (Art Farm) to feel really down to earth, a very chill environment. When you walk into the gallery space, you’ll feel the difference between the two worlds and that’s what I wanted,” said Davis.

The Art Farm is designed to be a creative space and a classroom

“I want kids to learn here. I’m teaching a class at the end of May where I teach these kids why it’s so important to wear respirators and gloves when you’re dealing with these chemicals (in the paint and other materials),” said Davis. “It’s something I really want to educate the younger people on.”

Hanging prominently on the far wall is a crisp clean American flag, a symbol of freedom that Davis, a veteran, takes seriously. But Davis has a touch of Mark Twain in him. He’s funny as hell and believes in the artistic and creative potential of the Maumee River every bit as fervently as Twain viewed the influence and power of the Mississippi.

When Davis was working on the Glass City River Wall (currently the nationwide record holder for largest public mural project) he looked out over the horizon of the Maumee River and Lake Erie and realized how far away the silos were from the hustle and bustle of the downtown area.

“I wondered how we could tie everything together. You have all these industrial elements on the riverfront and I thought it would be amazing if there was a whole gallery. It would energize this whole area and would utilize the Maumee River.”

Over at a large table in the Art Farm, Davis shows off various mockups for planned public art projects along the Maumee River, including paintings of soldiers from various wars and time frames painted onto the beams of the Veteran’s Bridge. “The soldiers are going to be literally holding up the bridge,” said Davis. “It’s going to be really cool.”

Drawing nationwide attention, seeking influence

Davis has attracted interest from artists all over the country who want to work with him on his public art projects. But there’s a caveat: Davis says all out-of-town artists who participate in a Toledo project must teach an art class to a group of Toledoans. “I want these other artists to teach their style,” said Davis. “If you’re not willing to teach, this project isn’t for you.”

Davis also wants to utilize Art Farm as a way to teach younger artists about the business side of art, everything from contracts to commissions. And he really wants to stop the so-called “brain drain” of Toledo creatives.“We can bring more to the table in toledo. You go to high school and some college and maybe hit some college but if you’re a high impact creative person, you often find yourself somewhere else. Let’s get them back to Toledo.”

River Gallery Studio and Art Farm are located at 500 Madison in Downtown. The launch party is this Friday (5-9) from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit rivergalleryfoundation.com.