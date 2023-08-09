Jazz Night at Peacock Cafe Connects Audience With Traditional Artform

As one of America’s oldest artforms, jazz’s influence has impacted our society from social justice, to fashion and everything in between. Jazz was developed in the very early part of the 20th century with the city of New Orleans, Louisiana playing a key role in this development. All of these decades later, jazz greats like Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Buddy Rich, Wes Montgomery and more still influence legions of musicians and jazz lovers to this day.

Being an art form a century plus in the making, it’s important to preserve its history and foster a new generation of jazz players, composers and listeners. Such efforts are happening right here in Toledo with the Jazz Collective.

Jazz Collective’s Mission

Jazz Collective’s goal is to bring notable jazz artists and engaged audience members together. By creating a warm and inviting atmosphere within a storied, historic venue, the Jazz Collective will allow attendees to experience the authentic inspirational musical communication that jazz and improvisation creates.

Jazz Collective performances are curated by renowned Jazz drummer Andre Wright. Andre is a life-long Toledoan who has shared the stage with Jazz luminaries such as Kurt Elling, Delfayo Marsalis, Jon Hendricks, Geri Allen and Marcus Belgrave. Andre is a strong advocate for the Jazz art form in the Toledo community.

“We’re bringing back jazz to its Toledo roots, at a location full of history,” Wright said. “Showcasing top talent in the community, and honoring our rich jazz roots.”

About The Peacock Cafe

The Peacock Cafe, established in 1937, has a rich legacy of presenting live music in Toledo. The Cafe features a full range of your favorite cocktails, served by an attentive staff. Free, well-lit parking is available along Monroe Street, adjacent to the Cafe.

Upcoming Performances

August 10th – Charles Greene

A pianist/keyboardist with five decades of experience, Detroit’s Charles Greene honed his craft working in the bars, lounges, and restaurants of the Motor City. Credits include several Motown acts (the Spinners, Four Tops, Jimmy Ruffin) and has also worked with Vic Damone, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Ernestine Anderson, Laura Lee, Marcus Belgrave and more.

August 17th – Cliff Monear

Cliff Monear is a professional jazz pianist and has performed all over the world with some of the biggest stars in show-business. His YouTube channel, “CMonear1,” features solo and group performances that spotlight many of the finest jazz artists in the Midwest. He is a faculty member at Wayne State University and a sales consultant for Steinway & Sons, Michigan and Ohio region.

August 24th – A Special Guest

August 31st – Renee King Jackson

Renee King Jackson began performing professionally in 1972 while being a full time teacher by day. In the early 2000s she turned her attention full time to singing and acting. In 2001, King Jackson received a 4-Star rating from Metro Times for her first independent release “Friends & Lovers.”

Notable performances include the longest running female vocalist at the world’s oldest Jazz club, Baker’s Keyboard Lounge (Detroit), Montreux Jazz Festivals, Sahara Hotel Las Vegas, Carnival Cruise Line International Waters, MGM Grand Casino Detroit, Blues and Jazz festivals in the Southeast Michigan area as well as Canada. Theatre performances include “Strong Women Keep Coming,” “The Donny Hathaway Tribute” and “A Tribute to Dinah.”

Donations are accepted to keep Jazz alive and to help keep bringing these great musicians to Toledo. To donate, visit https://www.peacockjazzcollective.com/product/donate-to-the-jazz-collective/.

The Peacock Cafe. 2007 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43604. Every Thursday night. All performances begin at 7pm. Free admission. https://www.peacockjazzcollective.com/