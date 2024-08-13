Inaugural Brighton Street Art Fair Spreads Art Around Downtown

Over 75 artists will take over downtown Brighton, MI for the inaugural Brighton Street Art Fair next weekend, Aug. 23 through Aug. 25.

The weekend-long event will include art, music, food, art-making activities and fun. Attendees will have the chance to explore and even purchase the artistic creations of the over 75 jury-selected artists featured at the Brighton Street Art Fair.

The art fair will take place on Main Street in downtown Brighton.

“This newly renovated streetscape provides an attractive backdrop for a fine art fair,” event organizers wrote on the website.

An array of artists will be featured at the fair with creations to intrigue every eye, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, mixed media, digital art, leather, fiber/fabric, drawing, photography, wood, metals, printmaking and glass.

The Guild partnered with the Brighton Chamber of Commerce to bring the very first art fair to the streets of downtown Brighton.

Sponsors for the event include Lake Trust, Leaf Filter, Renewal by Andersen, The Oxford Center, Pure Energy, Planted Provisioning, Power Home Remodeling, Matrix Home Solutions, McCarter Construction, Adobe, National Endowment for the Arts and the Michigan Arts & Culture Council.

The Guild of Artists & Artisans is a non-profit, membership association of independent artists. The organization was founded in 1973 in Ann Arbor with a mission of developing and presenting art fairs to communities around the Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio area.

The Guild currently conducts seven fairs yearly: Art Birmingham, The Levis Commons Fine Art Fair, Common Ground’s Birmingham Street Art Fair, A2 Artoberfest, Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Brighton Street Art Fair.

For more information on the inaugural Brighton Street Art Fair, visit theguild.org/fair/brightonstreetartfair.