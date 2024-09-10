Hudson Gallery Opens New Painting Exhibit During First Friday Art Walk

Hudson Gallery opens a new exhibit this Friday, Sept. 6, 5 pm to 8 pm, during the Sylvania Art Walk, Morosky, Maciag and Kellner, A Painting Exhibition.

The painting exhibition will feature the works of three artists, Susan Morosky, Alan Maciag and Justin Kellner.

Richard Reed will also do a live painting during the exhibit opening from 5 pm to 8 pm.

The Morosky, Maciag and Kellner, A Painting Exhibition opening will be during the 108th Month of the Red Bird First Friday Sylvania Art Walk. The art walk takes place every first Friday of the month from 5 pm to 8 pm in downtown Sylvania.

Enjoy art, food, drinks and fun while exploring downtown Sylvania.

“Join us and discover the latest happenings, connect with friends and neighbors, and immerse yourself in the bond we’ve built with our community over the past 8 years,” Red Bird Sylvania wrote.

Hudson Gallery is located in downtown Sylvania and is a founding member of the Red Bird Art District and is recognized as a premier venue for original art in Northwest Ohio. The gallery was established in 2003 and is committed to exhibiting works of temporary artists, including regional and national artists.

For more information on Hudson Gallery’s Morosky, Maciag and Kellner, A Painting Exhibition, visit facebook.com/TheHudsonGallery.