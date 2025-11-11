Holiday Crafts & Markets in Northwest Ohio 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The holiday season is in full swing across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, and local crafters and artisans are ready to help you find the perfect gifts. From cozy indoor craft fairs to festive market strolls, November and December are packed with events celebrating handmade goods, unique art, and seasonal cheer. Shop for holiday décor, one-of-a-kind art pieces and gifts that support local makers while enjoying food, music, and festive community spirit.

November Crafts and Markets

2025 Art Book Sale

Discover rare and unique art books at the Toledo Museum of Art’s annual Art Book Sale.

Toledo Museum of Art, UT Center for Visual Arts, 2445 Monroe St. Fri, Nov. 13 – Sun, Nov. 15

Bedford Craft & Vendor Show

Featuring 200+ vendor booths, food trucks, a bake sale, raffles, and more.

Bedford Junior High School, 8405 Jackman Rd., Temperance, MI. Sat, Nov. 15.

North Cape Yacht Club Annual Craft Show

Enjoy a day of shopping by the lake as the clubhouse fills with new and returning crafters.

North Cape Yacht Club, 11850 Toledo Beach Rd., La Salle, MI. Sat, Nov. 15.

Fall Craft Show

Get into the holiday spirit with dozens of crafters and vendors for a festive day of shopping, plus delicious eats from Paws Smoke n Grill.

Christ UMC Oregon Ohio, 5757 Starr Ave., Oregon. Sat, Nov. 15.

Maker’s Mart: Holiday 2025

Toledo’s favorite indie craft fair returns, featuring 70+ local artists, Midwest makers, and a vibrant showcase of handmade creativity.

Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. Sat, Nov. 15.

Tree City Market Holiday Bazaar

Kick off the holiday season at the Tree City Market in Sylvania, featuring local artisans, festive gifts, food, and holiday cheer.

Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Sat, Nov. 15.

Downtown Perrysburg Shops and Eateries Holiday Stroll

Celebrate the season in Perrysburg by visiting beautifully decorated local businesses, enjoying festive drinks, discovering gift ideas, and dining with friends.

Downtown Perrysburg, Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. Mon, Nov. 17.

Local Artists Holiday Trunk Show

Find inspiration for holiday gifts and décor, featuring works by over 20 local artists, festive refreshments, and the beautifully decorated historic Libbey House.

Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. Fri, Nov. 21 and Sat. Nov. 22

20th Annual Crafting More Wishes for Make-A-Wish

Shop over 100 crafters and vendors at this festive holiday market featuring free admission, free parking, raffles, and photos with Santa, all benefiting Make-A-Wish!

Lucas County Rec Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee. Sat, Nov. 22.

2025 PJHS Craft Show

Kick off your holiday shopping while supporting local vendors and student groups.

Perrysburg Junior High, 550 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg. Sat, Nov. 22.

Millie Market on Main – Holiday Market

Celebrate the season at Market on Main, a festive holiday shopping event at The Millie featuring local vendors, seasonal bites, a beverage bar, hot cocoa, and photos with Santa by Mary Kathryn Photography. Ticketed.

The Millie Venue, 105 S. Main St., Bowling Green. Sat, Nov. 22.

Crafts for Christmas

The Toledo Craftsman’s Guild’s Crafts for Christmas showcases juried local artisans offering handmade crafts, holiday decorations, jewelry, toys, and more, all directly from the creators with no imports sold.

Lucas County Recreation Center, 2901 Key St., Maumee. Sat, Nov. 29 and Sun. Nov 30.

December Crafts and Markets

The 5th Annual Krampusmarkt

The 5th Annual Krampusmrkt in Ypsilanti offers a free two-day holiday market with a dark twist, featuring handcrafted goods inspired by Krampus, Yule Cat, Grýla, Yeti, and Mari Lwyd.

Ypsi Freight House, 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti, MI. Fri, Dec. 5 and Sat. Dec. 6

Heralding the Holidays 2025

Featuring handmade gifts, art, blown glass ornaments, decorations, and more.

Artist Village at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. Sat, Dec. 6 and Sun Dec. 7

Detroit Urban Craft Fair

Featuring 100+ curated vendors offering handmade jewelry, clothing, home décor, bath products, and more, with food, drinks, and more.

Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit, MI. Sat, Dec. 6 and Sun Dec. 7

Holiday Bazaar & Craft Show

St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St., Walbridge. Sat, Dec. 6.



14th Annual Christmas Bazaar

Enjoy a family-friendly holiday celebration with vendors, crafters, live entertainment, DJ Steven Wolfe, food trucks, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

St. Clements Hall, 2990 Tremainsville Rd. Sat, Dec. 6.

Holiday Night Market

Step into a nostalgic, two-level holiday wonderland in the Grand Lobby of the Fifth Third Building, featuring local artisans, unique gifts, festive bites, craft drinks, music, and seasonal cheer. Sat, Dec. 6.

Finders Keepers

The Glass City Center hosts 150 vendors, featuring special guests Santa, The Grinch, and Cindy Lou Who, along with live music, food trucks, and festive holiday fun.

Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. Sun, Dec. 7.

SJJ Holiday Trunk Show

Kick off the holiday season at the Holiday Trunk Show, featuring 40+ local vendors with unique gifts, handcrafted treasures, and festive treats.

St John’s Jesuit High School & Academy, 5901 Airport Hwy. Sun, Dec. 7

Christmas Craft & Vendor Show

The annual Christmas Craft & Vendor Show at Bedford Nazarene features 30+ local vendors offering festive gifts and holiday shopping treasures.

Bedford Nazarene, 7866 Douglas Rd., Lambertville, MI. Sat, Dec. 13.

Start High School Holiday Craft Show

The Start High School Holiday Craft Show features local artisans and vendors.

Start High School, 2010 Tremainsville Rd. Sat, Dec. 13.

Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair

Tiny Expo in downtown Ann Arbor brings together 75+ artists and crafters for a festive holiday market featuring handmade goods and unique gift ideas.

Ann Arbor District Library Downtown, 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor, MI. Sat, Dec. 13.

Winter Festival of Crafts

The Toledo Craftsman’s Guild Holiday Show offers a wide array of unique, handcrafted items.

Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Sun, Dec. 14.

Michigan Pagan Gathering Winter Solstice Market

The Winter Solstice Market brings together local artisans and crafters offering handmade goods, ritual supplies, and unique gifts for those celebrating Pagan, spiritual, and eclectic traditions.

Ypsi Freight House, 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti, MI. Sun, Dec. 14.





