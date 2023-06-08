Heirs of Art Festival grows in its second year

This Saturday, June 10 from 4pm to dusk at the African American Legacy Project, visit the Heirs of Art Festival. The second iteration of “Heirs of Art: the Black Art Festival” features visual artists including painters and photographers. Performers include Teamonade, Money Knox, Queen Gold Chainz, Alanna Hicks, Jelani Maliik, Charles Cooper, and Megan Davis.

Festival organizer Lydia Myrick explained that the festival was inspired by the support she received from her community growing up. “I really just want to better the community that’s helped better me. Toledo has done a lot for me. And I want to pay that back by doing this.”

One of the attendees of the 2022 Heirs of Art Festival. Photo by James Dickerson @dirtykics.

In addition to visual art, music, and other Black vendors, the festival features a craft table, game table, bouncy house and food trucks. An innovative fashion show will be open to public participation: attendees can compete to win prizes by making clothing on-site that is used in a runway show.

“There’s community within just trying something new. And I want to give that back to my community that’s given that to me.”

The festival also will be holding a drive for art supplies, menstrual products, undergarments, and non-perishable foods. Donated items will be distributed to schools, shelters and other organizations.

Volunteers are still needed for set-up, cleanup, tear-down, artist and music support. Find out more and sign up here.

Heirs of Art is free to attend and open to the public. All ages are welcome at the festival. 1326 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo. heirsofartfest.com.