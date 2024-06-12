Glass City Metropark Art in the Park Art Loop

The Arts Commission of Toledo is partnering with Toledo MetroParks to bring the first ever Art in the Park Art Loop. This family friendly event is opened to everyone to celebrate the beauty of art, nature and the Glass City.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo is a nonprofit organization founded in 1959 with their goal being to continue Toledo’s heritage in the arts and support local artists within the community. This organization is among one of the longest standing art commissions in the state of Ohio and strives to serve the youth, artists and the community.

The Art Loop will feature art activates, demonstrations, craft stations, music, roller skating, a scavenger hunt, bike tune-up station and a live pop-up park mural from River East Gallery and friends.

This event will also mark the one-year anniversary of the Glass City Metropark along with the brand-new installation of the public work of art, Field of Histories. This art installation is an immersive public art piece that will be integrated into the landscape of the Metropark. The installation is made up of nearly 200 glass orbs each with laser engraved images of objects identified by community members that were chosen during a series of community workshops. These images are to represent the local history and cultural identity the Glass City.

The Art Loop will take place on Saturday June 15 from noon to 4pm located at the Glass City Metropark on 1505 Front St. Admission is free.

For more information you can visit metroparkstoledo.com or theartscommission.org