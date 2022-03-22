Get into the Spirit with Toledo Opera on March 24

With the Toledo Opera ready to return to the stage after an unexpected hiatus, it seems like the perfect time to celebrate. Toledo Spirits Company agrees, and with the Opera is hosting a pop-up event entitled “Get into the Spirit of Opera” on Thursday, March 24.

The festivities will include a signature cocktail crafted by the drink masters at Toledo Spirits, with a portion of the proceeds from the sale going back to the Toledo Opera. Attendees who purchase the cocktail will also be entered into a raffle for two free tickets to see the Opera’s upcoming performance of La Traviata, as well as a stay at the Spirits’ loft in downtown Toledo. “Get into the Spirit of Opera” will also feature a performance by members of the Toledo Opera Chorus.

The event is being held to honor both La Traviata and National Cocktail Day, traditionally observed on March 24. The website National Today credits newspaper columnist and “holidaymaker” Jace Shoemaker-Galloway with inventing the concept of a holiday dedicated to the popular mixed drinks.

La Traviata is an opera written by legendary Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi in 1853, based on the play La Dame aux camelias. Telling the tragic tale of lovers Violetta and Alfredo, the show is one of the world’s most popular operas.

The Toledo Opera’s production of La Traviata will feature real-life couple Kathryn Lewek (a world-famous soprano from the Metropolitan Opera) and Zach Borichevsky (a tenor who also performs for the Metropolitan Opera) as Violetta and Alfredo. The show will be performed at the Valentine Theatre on Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24.

“Get into the Spirit of Opera” will take place from 6-8pm on Thursday, March 24 at the Toledo Spirits Company, located at 1301 N. Summit St. For more information on Toledo Opera and La Traviata, visit toledoopera.org. To learn more about Toledo Spirits, visit toledospirits.com.