From Rubble We Dance: A Night of Palestinian Culture and Resilience

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the Franciscan Center of Lourdes University will host From Rubble We Dance, an evening of Palestinian dance, music and remembrance. Presented by Arts and Freedom, the event brings together internationally acclaimed performers to honor resilience through art while supporting Palestinian artists directly.

The program features the renowned Wishah Popular Dance Troupe, Baladi Dance Troupe, and celebrated vocalist Abdelhalim Abu Haltam. Hailing from Elbireh/Ramallah and Beit Jala/Bethlehem, these artists carry with them the stories, traditions and spirit of a people who continue to thrive despite adversity. Their performances shine light on a culture too often overshadowed by images of conflict, offering instead a celebration of beauty, dignity and hope.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Waseela Mansour, a longtime Toledo resident and Palestinian refugee who passed away in January. Known for her tireless dedication to children in refugee camps and communities worldwide, Mansour’s legacy of compassion and resilience will be honored through this cultural gathering.

Beyond an evening of powerful dance and song, From Rubble We Dance is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with artists who bring their voices and heritage to the Toledo community. Every ticket and donation goes directly toward sustaining the performers and ensuring their cultural work continues.

The event begins at 7 pm (doors open at 6 pm) at the Franciscan Center, with free on-site parking. Ticket options range from $15 for students to $50 for reserved supporter seating, with additional opportunities to contribute through donations.

For those seeking an evening that uplifts the human spirit while connecting cultures, From Rubble We Dance promises to be unforgettable.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/from-rubble-we-dance-tickets-1598567200529.