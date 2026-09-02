Film Notes September 2026

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Ohio Goes to the Movies Presents ‘Best in Show’

Celebrate Ohio’s rich film history during Ohio Goes to the Movies with a special screening of Best in Show at the Sylvania Historical Village. Held in conjunction with the September Red

Bird First Friday Art Walk and its Paw Parade theme, the evening promises plenty of furry fun. Friday, September 4, 7pm. 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania. heritagesylvania.org/sylvania250

2026 Community Movie Night Finale at Walbridge Park

Wrap up the season with the final Community Movie Night at Walbridge Park with a featured screening of Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, rated PG-13. Presented by the City of Toledo, with the help of Party On A Truck. Thursday, September 10, 7 to 10 pm. 2761 Broadway St. Free. toledo.oh.gov/summer/movie-nights

Tree City Film Festival’s 50-Hour Challenge Returns With Halloween Twist

Calling all filmmakers! Sylvania’s 14th annual Tree City Film Festival’s 50-Hour Challenge returns with a special Halloween Edition, giving teams just 50 hours to write, shoot, edit and submit an original short film. At the kickoff meeting, participants receive required creative elements, including a genre, prop, character, line of dialogue, a spooky requirement and filming location that must appear in the film. Registration is open until Friday, September 11, Toledo. Challenge runs September 11-13. sylvaniaarts.org/tree-city-film-fest