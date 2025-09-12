Film Notes September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Back-to-School 48 Hour Competition Films

Fast, fun and fiercely creative—BG Reel presents a screening of short films, made in just 48 hours, by local talent. Whether you’re one of the filmmakers or just love a good story, this energetic event offers a perfect break from the back-to-school grind. Expect surprises, laughs and plenty of big ideas packed into bite-sized films. September 18, 9–10 pm. Bowling Green State University, 1001 E Wooster St., Bowling Green.

The Last Class – Film Screening

Experience The Last Class on Tuesday, September 23, at 7 pm at Cinemark Franklin Park 16 . This intimate documentary follows master educator and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich as he teaches his final course, reflecting on decades of teaching, global change and widening economic inequalities. Filled with candid insights and emotion, the film is both a love letter to education and a call to action for the next generation. Tickets at bit.ly/lastclass-toledo2025.