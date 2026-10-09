Film Notes October 2026

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Classic Film and Coloring

Enjoy an afternoon of classic Hollywood with a screening of Dial M for Murder. Light refreshments provided and there’s no wrong answer when it comes to getting creative. Free and open to adults 18+. Oct. 12, 1:30-3:30 pm. West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave.

Honest Conversations, Real Perspectives

Explore the lived experiences of Ohioans with disabilities through a screening of The Disabilities Download: The Human Perspective, featuring more than 20 individuals sharing their stories and perspectives on inclusion. A Q&A with the film’s producer and local participants follows the screening. Free with RSVP. Oct. 15, 6-9 pm. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way. imaginationstationtoledo.org

Halloween Film Challenges

For aspiring filmmakers and movie lovers alike, two local film challenges bring creativity and Halloween spirit to the screen this October.

Bowling Green State University celebrates the spooky season with its Halloween 48-Hour film competition. The screening showcases student-made films created under a two-day deadline, featuring a mix of spooky, suspenseful and imaginative stories. Presented by BGSU’s Department of Theatre & Film and The Arts. Thursday, Oct. 29, 8pm. Wolfe Center for the Arts, 1300 Ridge St. events.bgsu.edu/event/halloween-48-hour-competition-films-772

Sylvania Arts’ 14th Annual Tree City Film Festival 50-Hour Film Challenge: Halloween Edition – The mid September kickoff gave teams a genre, prop, character, line of dialogue and location to incorporate into a film made in just 50 hours. The completed films premiere Saturday, October 31, 6pm, with cash prizes, including an Audience Choice award. Oct. 31, 6pm. Nederhouser Community Hall, Olander Park, 6930 W Sylvania Ave. sylvaniaarts.org/tree-city-film-fest