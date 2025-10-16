Friday, October 17, 2025
Film Notes October 2025

By TCP Staff

Hocus Pocus – Movie Screening

Celebrate Halloween with a magical night at the River Raisin Centre for the Arts screening of Hocus Pocus on Saturday, October 25 at 7 pm. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as a Sanderson sister—or your favorite Halloween character—for a festive evening of laughs, mischief and nostalgia with friends and family. 114 S. Monroe St., Monroe, MI. facebook.com/riverraisincentre

Silver Screen Classic: Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Get into the Halloween spirit with Bram Stoker’s Dracula on Friday, October 31 at 7:30 pm. This 1992 Gothic horror classic follows Count Dracula, a 15th-century prince cursed to feed on the living, as he pursues the young Mina, the spitting image of his late wife, across London. $8 Valentine Theatre, 410 N. Superior St. Doors open at 6:30 pm. valentinetheatre.com

Indie Film Primrose Inn Brings Maumee Bed & Breakfast to the Big Screen

Filming is underway for Primrose Inn, an indie feature shot at a historic bed and breakfast in Maumee. Directed by Amy Heller Zimmerman, the production highlights the Inn’s timeless charm while telling a compelling, locally rooted story that follows a group of strangers, each harboring secrets that intertwine their fates. Visit the film’s Instagram page: @primroseinnthefilm.

