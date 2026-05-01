Film Notes May 2026

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Street Project Film Screening – A Safer Streets Conversation

A powerful look at road safety and community advocacy takes the screen in Maumee with a free showing of The Street Project. This 52-minute documentary explores the alarming rise in pedestrian and cyclist fatalities and the growing, citizen-led movement to make streets safer for everyone. Through expert insight and real-life stories, the film examines the deeper causes of traffic violence and the push for change. A postscreening discussion will feature cycling advocate Nicole Fuizzotti, who will share local perspectives and efforts to improve safety across Northwest Ohio. Tuesday, May 5, 6:30–8:30 pm. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee.

Premiere of Listers & Book Signing with Owen and Quentin Reiser

Birding enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike can enjoy a special screening of Listers, the wildly popular documentary that captivates audiences with its humor and adventure. Hosted as part of The Biggest Week in American Birding, the evening includes an in-person appearance by filmmakers Owen and Quentin Reiser, who will share behind-the-scenes stories and insights. Guests can also purchase a book and have it signed. Sat., May 9, 6:30pm. Maumee Bay Lodge & Conference Center Ballroom, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon. biggestweekinamericanbirding.com/listers-premiere.html