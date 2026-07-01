Film Notes July 2026

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Market and Movie Night Returns to Strawberry Acres Park

Holland offers summer evening family fun at the Village’s Market and Movie Nights, returning to Strawberry Acres Park on July 24. Browse vendors, enjoy food and settle in for a movie under the stars The Village of Holland’s 2026 Summer Series. Friday, July 24. Movie at dusk. Strawberry Acres Park, 950 S McCord Rd, Holland. hollandohio.com/event/village-market-and-movie-in-the-park

Free Movies at Twin Oast Brewing

Summer evenings get a cinematic twist at Twin Oast Brewing as Main Stage Movie Night continues throughout July with free outdoor double-feature screenings for the whole family. Held every Wednesday on the lawn beside the Main Stage, the series pairs family-friendly movies with fresh air, concession treats and Lake Erie views. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Wednesdays in July. First movie begins at 4:30 pm. Twin Oast Brewing, 3630 NE Catawba Rd, Catawba Island. twinoast.com

History, Advocacy and Discussion Take Center Stage at Toledo Library

Two thought-provoking film events are coming to the Main Library in July.

On Saturday, July 25, Toledo Library Disability Pride will present Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, the acclaimed documentary tracing the origins of the disability rights movement, followed by a discussion with local disability advocates. 2-5 pm.

On Thursday, July 30, Camp Delaware: The American Civil War and Colored Troops will examine the experiences of the 5th United States Colored Infantry Regiment through historical narratives, letters and music along with a Q&A session featuring the filmmakers. Free and open to the public. 6-7pm. Main Library, McMaster Center and Lobby, 325 Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

12th Annual Jewish Toledo Film Festival Continues with Stories of Family, Resilience and Community

The 12th Annual Jewish Toledo Film Festival presents two compelling films that celebrate the power of family, identity and perseverance.

Monday, July 6, We Met at Grossinger’s takes audiences inside the legendary Catskills resort that inspired Dirty Dancing, exploring how Grossinger’s became a welcoming haven for Jewish families and other marginalized communities through archival footage and personal stories.

Monday, July 13, Once Upon My Mother tells the moving true story of Esther, a devoted mother who defies expectations to help her son, born with a club foot, overcome seemingly impossible odds.

General admission is $10. Monday, July 6 and Monday, July 13 at 7 pm. Southview High School Auditorium, 7225 Sylvania Ave. jewishtoledo.org

Movie Nights In Toledo Parks This July

Grab a blanket and head to the park for two free outdoor movie nights in Toledo this July. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy interactive eSports gaming, provided by Party on a Truck

July 9 – Elio (PG). Danny Thomas Park, 2101 Broadway St #2199.

July 30 – Zootopia 2 (PG). Pine Glen Park, 3145 Wynnewood Dr.

Movies begin at dusk. toledo.oh.gov/residents/parks