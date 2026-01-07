Thursday, January 8, 2026
BECOME A MEMBER
Home Arts & Culture Film Film Notes January 2026

Film Notes January 2026

By TCP Staff

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Radiance and Reverie: That Uncertain Feeling – Hollywood Glamour on Screen

Step from gallery sparkle to cinematic style with That Uncertail Feeling, a sophisticated romantic comedy starring Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas, and Burgess Meredith. Manhattan socialite Jill Baker navigates love, nerves and unexpected romance—all while dazzling in the jewels featured in Radiance and Reverie: Jewels from the Collection of Neil Lane. Before the screening, meet author Mayukh Sen for an exclusive signing of Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star, and hear his insights on Oberon’s career, legacy and love of jewelry. A perfect blend of film, fashion and history awaits. Saturday, January 10, 1-3:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org/events

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Radiance and Reverie: That Uncertain Feeling – Hollywood Glamour on Screen

Step from gallery sparkle to cinematic style with That Uncertail Feeling, a sophisticated romantic comedy starring Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas, and Burgess Meredith. Manhattan socialite Jill Baker navigates love, nerves and unexpected romance—all while dazzling in the jewels featured in Radiance and Reverie: Jewels from the Collection of Neil Lane. Before the screening, meet author Mayukh Sen for an exclusive signing of Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star, and hear his insights on Oberon’s career, legacy and love of jewelry. A perfect blend of film, fashion and history awaits. Saturday, January 10, 1-3:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org/events

Previous article
Theater Notes January 2026
Next article
City Side: Toledo Sail and Power Squadron
TCP Staff
TCP Staff

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.