Film Notes January 2026

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
Radiance and Reverie: That Uncertain Feeling – Hollywood Glamour on Screen
Step from gallery sparkle to cinematic style with That Uncertail Feeling, a sophisticated romantic comedy starring Merle Oberon, Melvyn Douglas, and Burgess Meredith. Manhattan socialite Jill Baker navigates love, nerves and unexpected romance—all while dazzling in the jewels featured in Radiance and Reverie: Jewels from the Collection of Neil Lane. Before the screening, meet author Mayukh Sen for an exclusive signing of Love, Queenie: Merle Oberon, Hollywood’s First South Asian Star, and hear his insights on Oberon’s career, legacy and love of jewelry. A perfect blend of film, fashion and history awaits. Saturday, January 10, 1-3:30pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org/events