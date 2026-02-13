Saturday, February 14, 2026
Film Notes Februrary 2026

By TCP Staff

Flashlight Into the Past: A Night at the Museum

Step inside Imagination Station after hours for a thrilling journey into ancient history. This immersive nighttime experience invites guests to explore the all-new Tutankhamun exhibit by flashlight, guided by an expert as shadows stretch and stories awaken. The evening concludes with a special screening of Night at the Museum in the KeyBank Discovery Theater. Friday, Feb. 20. Schedule: 5:30–7pm: Flashlight tour | 7–9pm: Movie screening. $15. imaginationstationtoledo.org

We Are the Toledo Troopers: A Dynasty Goes National

Toledo’s most legendary sports story is stepping onto the national stage. We Are the Toledo Troopers, the definitive documentary honors the winningest team in pro football history. Produced by Anserina Films, the film chronicles the groundbreaking women who dominated professional football in the pre-Title IX era, winning seven consecutive national championships from 1971–1977. More than a sports documentary, it’s a powerful story of perseverance, equality and hometown pride. Available on Amazon and Verizon Fios.

